The Breitling Top Time Tourbillon brings classic car design to a new level

Is there a pairing more exquisite than watches and cars? Like wine and cheese, a classic, elegant chronograph and an equally classic car go together in perfect harmony.

That's exactly the thinking behind the Breitling Top Time Classic Cars Chronograph series. Each model is inspired by the design of a poster child car, taking its DNA and injecting it into a classy retro-modern chronograph design.

Now, that range has grown, with the addition of three models sporting a tourbillon at the 12 o'clock position. Like a shaker hood, the tourbillon sits proud atop the dial, making sure you notice its presence without looking obnoxious.

There are three variants in the collection, based on the Ford Mustang, the Shelby Cobra and the Chevrolet Corvette. Both the Corvette and the Cobra are housed in 44mm black ceramic cases, while the Ford Mustang features a gently slimmer 43mm bronze case.

Inside, you'll find a Breitling B21 calibre, manufactured with La Joux-Perret. That's a COSC-certified movement with 55 hours of power reserve and a column wheel chronograph complication. The movement also has a skeletonised rotor, allowing you to see the tourbillon in all its glory through the display caseback.

At the 6 o'clock position, you'll find a 60-minute counter for the chronograph. That's house in what Breitling are calling a "squircle" which marries elements of a square and a circle, and is inspired by vintage car speedometers and other instruments. That's mirrored by the tourbillon at the 12 o'clock position.

It's certainly not a watch for the feint-hearted, though. As mentioned, the models are 43-44mm across. That's pretty hefty for starters, but add on a lug-to-lug measurement just shy of 52mm and a 15.4mm thickness, and this is a proper hunk of a watch. Needless to say, those with slimmer wrists may wish to look elsewhere.

Price wise, you're looking at £38,000 for these models. That's no small change, but in the world of Swiss tourbillons, it's about par for the course. And if you're on the hunt for one, they don't come much prettier than this.