This new Breitling collection is perfect for lovers of 1960s sports cars

As the old saying almost goes, you wait all day for a new Breitling and two come along at once. A day after the reveal of the beautiful Premier B01 Chronograph in rose gold, (opens in new tab) Breitling is back again, this time with a new set of watches from its Top Time Classic Cars collection.

Breitling’s Top Time Classic Cars series first arrived in 2021 and paid homage to three American sports cars from the 1950 and 60s. The new 2023 collection features watches that take their inspiration from the Chevrolet Corvette, Ford Mustang and Shelby Cobra, as well as the Ford Thunderbird which makes its debut as a part of the series.

The new model features a red leather perforated strap with a crisp white dial and chronograph with three sub dials.

All four models have a 41mm stainless steel case with push buttons at the two and four o’clock positions, an unguarded crown between them, and a red marker reminiscent of a car’s rev limiter. These models have grown slightly compared to their 2021 predecessors, with a case diameter that is 1mm larger than before.

(Image credit: Breitling)

All four watches are driven by the Breitling Manufacturer Caliber 01 automatic movement with 70 hours of power reserve, a five-year warranty and visible through the sapphire crystal case back. They also all have 100 metres of water resistance.

As well as the red and white Thunderbird edition, the collection also includes homages to the Ford Mustang (dark green dial with a brown strap), Shelby Cobra (blue dial and uniquely with a pair of white sub dials due to the larger logo), and the Chevrolet Corvette (dark red dial).

Subtle details include a racing strap that runs down the centre of each dial and in a slightly darker hue to the dial itself. A tachymeter runs around the circumference of the dial, which can be used in conjunction with the chronograph function for measuring units (such as miles or kilometres of a race car) per hour.

All four watches are available now, either with a leather strap for £6,250 or with a mesh-style stainless steel bracelet for £6,600.