New Breitling Navitimer offers a perpetual calendar movement for less
This watch boldly goes – and keeps going and going and going...
Quick Summary
New Breitling Navitimer employs a Perpetual Calendar complication.
It's the first model in the permanent collection to use the B19 movement.
Lovers of the best watches on the market can rarely agree on much. It's part of the charm, really – if everyone loved the same things, it would be a much more boring industry.
Still, every now and again, the collective wisdom agrees on something. Often, that centres around love for a particular complication or style of watch – like the perpetual calendar complication.
That's widely regarded as a triumph – keep the movement wound and the mechanism will accurately keep not just the time, but the day, date and month. They even take leap years into account – it's a seriously impressive feat.
That's why Breitling's new Navitimer B19 Chronograph Perpetual Calendar is such an impressive thing. Based on a rose gold piece crafted for the brand's 140th anniversary last year, the new model makes use of the Same Breitling Calibre B19 inside.
That's a COSC-certified, 4HZ movement with around 96 hours of power reserve on offer – a stat made even more impressive when you consider the sheer volume of complications it powers. On this dial, you'll find a moonphase, complications for the date, the month and the day, a leap year indicator and a full chronograph. It's absolutely magnificent.
All of that sits within a 43mm case, crafted from stainless steel. As you might expect, the movement does take up a little more space than others – this watch sits a portly 14.94mm tall and features a lug-to-lug width of just over 49mm.
Still, it's certainly got a forgivable face. That ice blue dial look absolutely delicious, and sits within a bezel crafted from platinum. Accents of a more saturated blue hue on the seconds hand, date complication and outer scale pair nicely, while the deep, dark blue of the moonphase dial rounds things out nicely.
Users can snag the piece on either a steel bracelet or a leather strap. Pricing for the different variants can be found in the table below. Note that only UK pricing was given at the time of writing, so other currencies are estimated using conversions.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Breitling Navitimer B19 Chronograph Perpetual Calendar - steel bracelet
Breitling Navitimer B19 Chronograph Perpetual Calendar - leather strap
GBP
£25,400
£25,150
USD (approx)
$32,400
$32,100
AUD (approx)
AU$52,000
AU$51,500
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
