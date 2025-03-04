New Breitling Navitimer offers a perpetual calendar movement for less

This watch boldly goes – and keeps going and going and going...

Breitling Navitimer B19 Perpetual Calendar Chronograph
New Breitling Navitimer employs a Perpetual Calendar complication.

It's the first model in the permanent collection to use the B19 movement.

Lovers of the best watches on the market can rarely agree on much. It's part of the charm, really – if everyone loved the same things, it would be a much more boring industry.

Still, every now and again, the collective wisdom agrees on something. Often, that centres around love for a particular complication or style of watch – like the perpetual calendar complication.

Breitling Navitimer B19 Perpetual Calendar Chronograph
That's widely regarded as a triumph – keep the movement wound and the mechanism will accurately keep not just the time, but the day, date and month. They even take leap years into account – it's a seriously impressive feat.

That's why Breitling's new Navitimer B19 Chronograph Perpetual Calendar is such an impressive thing. Based on a rose gold piece crafted for the brand's 140th anniversary last year, the new model makes use of the Same Breitling Calibre B19 inside.

That's a COSC-certified, 4HZ movement with around 96 hours of power reserve on offer – a stat made even more impressive when you consider the sheer volume of complications it powers. On this dial, you'll find a moonphase, complications for the date, the month and the day, a leap year indicator and a full chronograph. It's absolutely magnificent.

Breitling Navitimer B19 Perpetual Calendar Chronograph
All of that sits within a 43mm case, crafted from stainless steel. As you might expect, the movement does take up a little more space than others – this watch sits a portly 14.94mm tall and features a lug-to-lug width of just over 49mm.

Still, it's certainly got a forgivable face. That ice blue dial look absolutely delicious, and sits within a bezel crafted from platinum. Accents of a more saturated blue hue on the seconds hand, date complication and outer scale pair nicely, while the deep, dark blue of the moonphase dial rounds things out nicely.

Users can snag the piece on either a steel bracelet or a leather strap. Pricing for the different variants can be found in the table below. Note that only UK pricing was given at the time of writing, so other currencies are estimated using conversions.

Breitling Navitimer B19 Chronograph Perpetual Calendar - steel bracelet

Breitling Navitimer B19 Chronograph Perpetual Calendar - leather strap

GBP

£25,400

£25,150

USD (approx)

$32,400

$32,100

AUD (approx)

AU$52,000

AU$51,500

