New Zenith Defy Skyline is artsy, colourful, impressive and very limited

Quick Summary
Popular watchmaker, Zenith, has collaborated with the artist Felipe Pantone for a limited edition model.
Fusing modern art with classic horology, this is a beautiful watch of two halves.
While there are a host of classic brands we might associate with the best watches on the market, they certainly aren't the only players in the game. In the modern age, a range of brands – both new start-ups and legacy names – offer incredible pieces which provide value and cool features.
Gone are the days when your watch fund was diverted either towards a Rolex or an Omega. These days, you'll get a lot more value from other brands, like Zenith. I'm a massive fan of this brand, having tested their Zenith Chronomaster Sport and Zenith Defy Skyline Chronograph this year.
Now, the brand has unveiled another new piece – and this one is a real treat for your eyes. Designed in collaboration with international artist, Felipe Pantone, this Defy Skyline model features a host of colourful pops across its dial.
The dial itself is formed from a sapphire disc, with a micro-engraving on the surface giving rise to Pantone's signature iridescent effect. That's a design style which we see on the sapphire crystal, too. Inspired by the reflection of a CD, a mirrored back coupled with a micro-engraving and a vignette gives a striking, reflective effect.
Hour markers are surrounded by pops of colour befitting the artist's signature style. At the 12, 3 and 9 o'clock positions those are standard indices, but the others more closely resemble the shape of a lightning bolt.
That glitchy style extends to the tourbillon, too. Sitting at the 6 o'clock position, the complication is topped with a seemingly random array of squiggles, making up the bridge. It's wonderfully juvenile, juxtaposing the old hat complication perfectly. Top marks, Zenith.
Inside, you'll find an El Primero 3630 movement. An automatic caliber with 60 hours of power reserve on offer, the movement is finished with a gorgeous star-shaped movement on the reverse. That's PVD coated to showcase the same colour palette as the other appointments.
The watch will be available from the 12th of September 2024. But with just 100 pieces on offer, this could be a quick sell out for the brand. Be sure to act fast if you're looking to secure one.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
