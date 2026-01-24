'The comfort and the feeling I get when wearing them is something I’ve never experienced before': VivoBarefoot quietly drops a seriously cute new mule

VivoBarefoot has a habit of slipping new ideas into familiar silhouettes, and its latest launch does exactly that.

The Gobi Wavey Mule takes the brand’s well-known Gobi shape and trims it down into a backless, slip-on design that feels tailor-made for slower days and anyone who wants barefoot comfort without the commitment of laces.

The Gobi Wavey Mule is a relaxed lifestyle shoe rather than a technical barefoot offering, which sets it apart from the brand’s other recent debut, the Motus Strength 2.

(Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

The slip-ons keep the clean, minimal lines VivoBarefoot is known for, but the mule format instantly gives it a more casual, playful feel.

It’s the kind of shoe you can imagine wearing around the house, out to a café, or on holiday when tying shoelaces feels like too much effort.

The sole is thin and flexible to encourage natural movement, with plenty of ground feel and, of course, zero drop.

The toe box is wide, giving your feet space to spread naturally, and the overall construction stays true to the brand’s barefoot ethos.

The upper is made of 100% bovine leather, lending the shoe a slightly smarter edge than your average slip-on.

In tan, it sits neatly between an indoor slipper and an outdoor everyday shoe, giving it surprising versatility.

(Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

So far, the Gobi Wavey Mule has only picked up a single review on VivoBarefoot’s website, but it’s a glowing one.

The reviewer says they “didn’t even want to take them off” and describes a level of comfort they’ve “never experienced before,” adding that the shoes felt like they were “made specifically for my feet.”

If you’re already into barefoot shoes, or you’ve been curious but want something less intimidating than a full trainer, the Gobi Wavey Mule looks like a very easy place to start.

The Gobi Wavey Mule is available now in Tan and Obsidian colourways directly from VivoBarefoot UK, Vivobarefoot US and Vivobarefoot EU, priced at £140 / $170 / €150.