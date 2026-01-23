Vivobarefoot's minimalist training shoe is designed for maximum punishment
The Motus Strength II aims to balance durability with barefoot feel even better than the first iteration
Vivobarefoot has unveiled the Motus Strength II, the second iteration of its barefoot strength trainer, and it’s very much a case of refinement over reinvention.
The first launch of the brand's Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, Unlock the Paradox, the Motus Strength II is the next iteration of a training footwear designed to solve a familiar problem.
How do you deliver durability and protection for high-impact workouts without sacrificing sensory feedback and natural movement?
Strength trainers typically lean towards thick soles and stiff builds, while barefoot shoes prioritise ground feel at the expense of protection.
The Motus Strength II is Vivobarefoot’s attempt to make those two ideas coexist even better than its well-received first version.
In fact, we were so happy with the original Motus Strength that we named it the Best Workout Shoes at the 2024 T3 Awards.
The Motus Strength II builds on that momentum, focusing on fit, airflow and durability rather than altering the core concept.
A thin sole with raised lugs is designed to keep athletes grounded under heavy loads, offering grip and stability without muting feedback from the floor.
A newly engineered tongue construction promises a more adaptable fit across different foot shapes and arch heights, addressing one of the biggest practical challenges of minimalist training shoes.
The upper combines durable, breathable mesh with strategic reinforcement to protect high-wear areas while maintaining high airflow and flexibility.
Vivobarefoot has also reworked its use of KPU overlays, introducing a ribbed structure that enhances flexibility and range of motion rather than locking the foot down.
The result, according to the brand, is a shoe that can handle rope climbs, kettlebell work, barbell lifts, and high-intensity intervals without dulling the sensory experience that defines barefoot training.
The Motus Strength 2 is available now in four colours – Arctic Wolf, Dark Olive, Eclipse and Skyway – at Vivobarefoot UK, Vivobarefoot US, and Vivobarefoot EU for £170 / $220 / €190. AU price and availability TBC.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
