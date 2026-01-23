Vivobarefoot's minimalist training shoe is designed for maximum punishment

Vivobarefoot has unveiled the Motus Strength II, the second iteration of its barefoot strength trainer, and it’s very much a case of refinement over reinvention.

The first launch of the brand's Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, Unlock the Paradox, the Motus Strength II is the next iteration of a training footwear designed to solve a familiar problem.

How do you deliver durability and protection for high-impact workouts without sacrificing sensory feedback and natural movement?

Strength trainers typically lean towards thick soles and stiff builds, while barefoot shoes prioritise ground feel at the expense of protection.

The Motus Strength II is Vivobarefoot’s attempt to make those two ideas coexist even better than its well-received first version.

In fact, we were so happy with the original Motus Strength that we named it the Best Workout Shoes at the 2024 T3 Awards.

(Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

The Motus Strength II builds on that momentum, focusing on fit, airflow and durability rather than altering the core concept.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A thin sole with raised lugs is designed to keep athletes grounded under heavy loads, offering grip and stability without muting feedback from the floor.

A newly engineered tongue construction promises a more adaptable fit across different foot shapes and arch heights, addressing one of the biggest practical challenges of minimalist training shoes.

The upper combines durable, breathable mesh with strategic reinforcement to protect high-wear areas while maintaining high airflow and flexibility.

Vivobarefoot has also reworked its use of KPU overlays, introducing a ribbed structure that enhances flexibility and range of motion rather than locking the foot down.

The result, according to the brand, is a shoe that can handle rope climbs, kettlebell work, barbell lifts, and high-intensity intervals without dulling the sensory experience that defines barefoot training.

The Motus Strength 2 is available now in four colours – Arctic Wolf, Dark Olive, Eclipse and Skyway – at Vivobarefoot UK, Vivobarefoot US, and Vivobarefoot EU for £170 / $220 / €190. AU price and availability TBC.