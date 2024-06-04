T3 Awards 2024: all Fitness winners announced

Welcome to the T3 Awards 2024 in association with Norton, where we honour the year's top fitness gear and innovations! This year’s winners highlight the most advanced and effective fitness products available, designed to help you reach your health and fitness goals.

From state-of-the-art fitness innovations and versatile home gym equipment to stylish and functional activewear, these standout products have been chosen for their superior performance and innovation. Whether you're a fitness fanatic or just starting your journey, these award-winning items will support and elevate your workouts.

Discover the best in fitness technology and gear as we celebrate the champions of the T3 Awards 2024.

Best Fitness Innovation

Oxa Life Breathing Coach

The Oxa Life Breathing Coach is a compact device that clips onto clothing to monitor breathing and heart rate – sounds simple enough, right?

Like breathing itself, Oxa's magic lies in its simplicity. It's not about the tech, although that plays a major part in the wearable's capability to help you breathe better.

No, Oxa is about control—or, more accurately, your ability to use breathing to recover faster and live a less stressful life. Using Oxa can have a long-standing positive effect on your life.

It features several sensors, including an accelerometer and Oxa’s patented Geckto electrode, providing real-time breathing feedback through Respiratory Inductance Plethysmography (RIP) technology.

The Oxa Life Breathing Coach is highly beneficial for improving health and reducing stress, making it a valuable tool for hectic lifestyles, which is why it won the best fitness innovation category at the T3 Awards 2024!

Best Fitness Innovation Shortlist

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1, Solos Smart Glasses, Nike Run Division Aerogami Jacket, OXA Life Breathing Coach, Adidas Adizero x Rheon Labs apparel

Highly commended

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1

Best Home Gym Equipment

Primal Personal Series 34kg Adjustable Dumbbell

The last 12 months have been a quiet period for home gym equipment manufacturers; the industry is still recovering from the post-lockdown lull. That said, we've seen some interesting gear launches, with Primal's Personal adjustable dumbbells grabbing our attention the most.

They are well-designed, durable, and aesthetically pleasing pieces of home gym equipment, featuring a grippy, comfortable handle and an adjustable system with a weight range of 10 - 70 lbs, with 2.5 lb increments for precise training adjustments.

The sliding mechanism allows quick weight changes. These dumbbells are ideal for varied workouts, offering both durability and performance without sacrificing style – that's why they won the best home gym equipment category at the T3 Awards 2024!

Best Home Gym Equipment Shortlist

REAX RUN Treadmill, Bowflex new BXT8Ji Treadmill, Mirafit SSB1 7ft Olympic Safety Squat Bar, Primal Personal Series 34kg Adjustable Dumbbell, Bowflex Bowflex 3.1S Bench

Best Running Shoes

Saucony Endorphin Speed 4

Every year, we find it hard to give out the best running shoes award due to the high number of trainers we test and love. This year, though, the decision was easier, as the Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 thoroughly impressed us from the moment we slipped into the shoes.

Featuring key technologies like the SPEEDROLL and PWRRUN PB 'superfoam', the Speed 4 is the perfect iteration of the fan-favourite Speed franchise. There is also the SPEEDROLL's aggressive rocker shape that aids forward motion, while the PWRRUN PB foam dissipates landing forces and provides energy return.

It boasts a re-engineered winged nylon plate for improved rigidity and flexibility, and the SRS sockliner adds bounce. The zonal mesh upper offers a perfect fit. Ideal for fast runs and racing, the Endorphin Speed 4 delivers comfort and performance, making it our favourite running shoe right now.

Best Running Shoes Shortlist

Saucony Endorphin Speed 4, Nike Ultrafly Trail, New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13, Adidas Adizero Prime X 2 Strung, Hoka Cielo X1, Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23

Highly commended

Hoka Cielo X1, NB Fresh Foam X 1080v13

Best Workout Shoes

At T3, we've long been fans of barefoot-style workout shoes, especially for strength training. These trainers provide a unique sensation and incredible ground control, which makes them ideal for heavy lifts like squats and deadlifts.

Vivobarefoot Motus Strength is a prime example of this approach. The shoes emphasise natural foot movement with a thin midsole and wide toe box and sport a 2mm flat outsole with 1.5mm raised lugs for excellent grip on various surfaces.

The rubber side walls assist with rope climbs, and the combination of knitted mesh and rubber overlays around the toe box offers breathability and protection. The zero heel-to-toe drop enhances stability, making them ideal for strength and conditioning training.

Their comfort, durability, and superior grip make them a worthwhile investment for serious fitness enthusiasts, and this is also why they won in the best workout shoes category at this year's T3 Awards!

Best Workout Shoes Shortlist

UA Reign Lifter Training Shoes, Nike Metcon 9, Reebok Nano X4, R.A.D ONE, Vivobarefoot Motus Strength

Highly commended

R.A.D ONE