New streaming releases: 7 big new shows and movies to watch this week (Jan. 17-23)

As the weekend draws near, you might be wondering what it holds for you in the world of streaming – with those precious weekend slots generally being when most of us do out binge-watching. If you're anything like us here at T3, you've probably got more than one streaming subscription on the go, too.

So, I've taken a wide look at what's coming to all the best streaming services out there right now, to bring you some of the highlights of the next week. This covers some huge shows but also some much less well-known ones, too, so be sure to check through the whole list to get some inspiration for what you could watch in the next seven days.

Hijack Season 2

Streaming on: Apple TV weekly

The second season of Hijack was a long time coming, but it's in progress now, and thanks to Apple TV's weekly release schedule you'll be able to watch the show's latest episode on Wednesday, 21 January (and then every Wednesday onwards until it ends). Idris Elba is back for another locked-down high-stakes situation.

This time, rather than being locked on a plane journey that's been taken over, he's on a high-speed train, which means that the writers an come up with a whole heap of new ways for him to try to rope people into helping him thwart a load of baddies.

Steal

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video from 21 January

Sophie Turner is about to have a very big year, much of it with the help of Prime Video, for whom she's about to start filming a new series as the iconic Lara Croft, otherwise known as Tomb Raider. Before then, though, she has a new thriller series coming out, which looks like a great showcase for her talents.

She'll play Zara, a financial worker who gets tied up in all sorts of murky dealings when criminals seemingly force her to send them billions of pounds, untraceably. She might know more than it first seems, though, and the show seems to be about exploring whether she can get away without being offed by either those same criminals or law enforcement.

The Big Fake

Streaming on: Netflix from 23 January

Some of Netflix's best content isn't in the English language, as proven by the excitement building around this super fun-looking Italian series. It tells the morally questionable rags-to-riches story of one Toni Chichiarelli, making his way through Rome in the 1970s.

The costumes look amazing, the mob mentality is clearly going to play a big role, and the whole thing has a slightly playful, knowingly sexy tone that could make it a real hit. Plus, there's every chance it'll have a soundtrack to die for. Don't bet against it all ending very badly for Toni, though.

Drops of God Season 2

Streaming on: Apple TV from 21 January

This is one of the most unique shows that Apple TV has ever made, but it might well have flown completely under your radar. Its first season told a super interesting story – as main character Camille flew to Japan under the instructions of her now-dead father's will. He was a world-renowned wine expert, and she was forced to complete a series of tests against his best student, Issei, to earn her inheritance.

Without spoiling how that ended, the second season will seemingly pick up with both characters taking on a new challenge, as they try to figure out where the world's greatest wine actually came from. It looks like another sumptuous and touching journey, and might be a great lesser-known option.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 7

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video on 20 January

It's been a while now since Amazon became a part-time player in the world of big football rights, and it currently gets the pick of each round of UEFA Champions League games here in the UK, taking that game on Tuesday of each gameweek.

So, if you're a lover of the game, you'll want to be seated on 20 January for Inter Milan v Arsenal, which is a simply huge game. Arsenal are surging in this year's league phase, and Internazionale remain one of the biggest names in the game, so this should be a tactically interesting test for the Gunners.

Cosmic Princess Kaguya!

Streaming on: Netflix from 22 January

There's never a bad time to watch a charming anime movie, and this one looks utterly delightful, telling a story that some people might know from Studio Ghibli's sumptuous The Tale of the Princess Kaguya. This is a far more modern version of the tale, though, transposing things into the idol scene with a whole heap of music.

That might make it more of an acquired taste, to be fair, and you'll probably know whether it's up your street from just a 30-second sampling of the trailer that I've embedded above. That's all good, though, since there's so much coming out this week regardless.

Undercover Miss Hong

Streaming on: Netflix from 17 January

K-dramas have gone from something a little less well-known in recent years to being some of the biggest streaming hits you could possibly find, with Squid Game having really led the charge on that front. This is a far more light-hearted affair, though, focusing on a hilarious workplace scenario.

Main character Hong Keum-bo will go undercover to investigate potential financial irregularities at a big company, but will need to dice with how she comes to be friends with fake colleagues. More to the point, she's also got a very personal connection to the company's CEO, and it might well be romantic. This looks like a lovely light treat.