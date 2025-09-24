How to watch the new PS5 State of Play today – more than 35 minutes of new games
PlayStation will host a new livestream for PS5 and PS5 Pro owners today – here's everything you need to know
A new State of Play will be streamed today, promising more than 35 minutes of new game trailers and footage.
It has already been confirmed that the PS5 and PS5 Pro showcase will feature Saros – the new game from the studio behind Returnal and Resogun. And considering how close to release Ghost of Yōtei is, it'd be a huge shock not to see a new trailer for that too.
As with most PlayStation streams, it's likely to be mainly game clips, maybe with voice over introductions. You can watch it all happen below.
Here's everything else you need to know about the latest PlayStation State of Play.
When is the next PlayStation State of Play presentation?
The next State of Play livestream will take place today, Wednesday 24 September 2025. It will start at 22:00 BST.
Here are the start times for other regions:
- US West Coast: 14:00 PDT
- US East Coast: 17:00 EDT
- UK: 22:00 BST
- Central Europe: 23:00 CEST
- India (New Delhi): 02:30 IST (25 September)
- China (Beijing): 05:00 CST (25 September)
- Japan (Tokyo): 06:00 JST (25 September)
- South Korea (Seoul): 06:00 KST (25 September)
- Australia (Sydney): 07:00 AEST (25 September)
How to watch the PlayStation State of Play presentation
You can watch the PlayStation State of Play for September 2025 via the video at the top of this page.
Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on PlayStation's own YouTube and Twitch channels.
What to expect
The new State of Play presentation will run for "more than 35 minutes" and will show new titles from third-party publishers, indies and Sony's own PlayStation Studios.
This will include an "extended look" at Housemarque's first game since it was acquired by Sony – Saros.
We've been treated to a cinematic trailer in the past, but not gameplay – so this will be the first time we get to see how the new sci-fi outing shapes up. Certainly, after the superb, award-winning Returnal, there's a plenty of anticipation.
Also, with Ghost of Yōtei due for release next week – on 2 October – there is bound to be a new trailer for the open-world game.
And the Tokyo Game Show starts tomorrow, so what's the betting that we'll get to see some of the games that'll be launched in Japan?
There's only one way to find out for sure, and the video can be viewed at the top of this page.
