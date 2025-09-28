How to watch PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct – see today's mega showcase live

Whenever there's a big games event happening somewhere in the world, you will more than likely find a new episode of the PC Gaming Show poised to bring you latest on all the top titles. And the Tokyo Games Show 2025 is no expection.

Presented by T3's colleagues over at PC Gamer, the show is due to stream today, Sunday 28 September, and promises to be jam-packed with more than 30 games announcements and trailers. You can watch it live below.

PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2025 - YouTube Watch On

There will also be interviews and exclusives, as well as a deeper focus on Japanese game development. So make sure you catch it with us here at T3.

And read on for more details on the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2025.

When will the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2025 start?

The PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2024 will kick off at 17:00 BST today, Sunday 28 September.

Here are the start times for your region:

US West Coast: 09:00 PDT

09:00 PDT US East Coast: 12:00 EDT

12:00 EDT UK: 17:00 BST

17:00 BST Central Europe: 18:00 CEST

18:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 21:30 IST

21:30 IST China (Beijing): 00:00 CST (29 September)

00:00 CST (29 September) Japan (Tokyo): 01:00 JST (29 September)

01:00 JST (29 September) South Korea (Seoul): 01:00 KST (29 September)

01:00 KST (29 September) Australia (Sydney): 02:00 AEST (29 September)

How to watch PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2025 live

You can watch the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct livestream via the video further up this page.

Alternatively, it is being hosted on PC Gamer's YouTube, Twitch, X and Facebook channels and accounts.

What to expect during PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2025

Hosted by Ellie Osili Wood and Midas (from PC Gamer) the show will include more than 30 new and upcoming PC games, with trailers, deep dives and interviews.

There will be a chat with the developer of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV – King Art Games – plus an exclusive trailer for Huntsman.

We'll also get a new glimpse at Morbid Metal, as well as Mars Tactics.

Basically, games from a whole host of publishers and developers will be showcased, with Ubisoft, Annapurna Interactive, Devolver Digital, Humble Games, and Tripwire Interactive among those with titles to be featured.

It's going to be a great show, so make sure you check it out live via the video above.