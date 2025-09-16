Xbox Game Pass getting one of the greatest action games of all time for free
Prepare to descend into the underworld again
Quick Summary
Hades is returning to Xbox Game Pass this week.
The superb roguelike will be available to all Standard, Ultimate and PC Game Pass members from 19 September.
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have got a cracking couple of weeks ahead, with a swathe of new games hitting the service before the end of September.
No matter whether you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard or PC Game Pass subscriber, there'll be something excellent to play – with the likes of Frostpunk 2 coming to Xbox Series X/S owners in just a matter of days.
However, it's the return of what I believe to be one of the best indie action games of all time that I'm looking forward to most. And so should you.
Available on the platform a few years ago but then removed, Hades is an enormous amount of fun. Supergiant Games' roguelike puts you in the flip-flops of Zagreus, as he tries to escape his father's underworld realm and reach Mount Olympus to sit amongst the other gods.
However, ever increasingly destructive denizens are out to stop him, as you fight your way through the four dungeons of Hell. And as it's a roguelike, no two journeys are the same.
What's particularly great is that you aren't expected to get through the game in one sitting – you'll die and often. However, each time you do you can gain new powers and fighting abilities to help you on future runs.
It's also a got a wicked sense of humour and the art style is superb. Indeed, it won numerous game awards in 2020/21 and if you've never played it before, you're in for a real treat.
Hades will be available on Game Pass once more from 19 September – this time for Standard members, as well as Ultimate and PC Game Pass. And you'll be able to play it via Xbox Cloud Gaming too.
What other games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in September
The other games coming over the next two weeks are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which will be unlocked for Standard members, as will For the King II. Both will be available from 17 September.
Deep Rock Galactic Survivor will be added on the same day, but for Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers only.
The aforementioned Frostpunk 2 (Ultimate) will be added on 18 September, as will Wobbly Life (Standard, Ultimate, PC).
The game preview build of Endless Legend 2 (Ultimate, PC) arrives on 22 September, Sworn (Ultimate, PC) comes the day after, while Peppa Pig: World Adventures (Standard, Ultimate, PC) should keep the little'uns happy from 25 September.
Visions of Mana (Standard, Ultimate, PC) also becomes available that day, with Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light (Standard, Ultimate, PC) arrives on 30 September.
As a preview of next month's games, Sopa – Tale of the Stolen Potato has been announced for Ultimate and PC Game Pass from 7 October 2025.
