PS Plus getting one of 2025's biggest releases on PS5 and PS4 for free

Quick Summary The new batch of game catalogue releases coming for PS Plus Extra and Premium members have been revealed. Leading the charge is WWE 2K25 on PS5, PS5 Pro and PS4 – which will be available alongside seven other games on 16 September.

Sony has announced the latest lineup of games being added to the PS Plus game catalogues for Extra and Premium members, and it includes one of 2025's biggest releases.

There are seven games coming to the main game catalogue from 16 September, with another, Legacy of Kain: Defiance, to be available on the classics catalogue for PS Plus Premium members only.

However, it's the inclusion of WWE 2K25 as a free download that piques the most interest.

Released around Wrestlemania season earlier this year, it received a slew of great reviews at the time and has steadily become an even better game, thanks to regular DLC drops.

The series is really hitting its stride now, and if you're a fan of WWE or wrestling games in general, WWE 2K25 presents a superslick experience with some of the best in-ring gameplay we've ever had.

There's a whole heap of modes available too, with MyRise featuring a career mode for male and female wrestlers, and the new 2K Showcase centring on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

It's also great that, like many of the games added this month, both PS5 and PS4 owners get to enjoy it.

Speaking of which, whether you have a current or last-gen PlayStation, you also get Persona 5 Tactica, Green Hell, Fate/Samurai Remnant, and Crow Country included in your membership.

While The Invincible and Conscript are coming for PS5 (and PS5 Pro) only.

How much is PlayStation Plus and what do I get?

To get the games listed above, you'll need either a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscription. There's also a PS Plus Essential plan, but that's limited to the trio of games that become available at the start of each month – not the game catalogues.

Here are the different plans explained:

PS Plus Essential is needed for online play on a PS5, PS5 Pro or PS4. It also enables exclusive PlayStation Store discounts, and access to the aforementioned monthly free games, but not the game catalogues. It costs £6.99 / €8.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.95 per month.

PS Plus Extra includes everything in the Essential plan, but you also get access to the game catalogue – a library of more than 300 titles to download and play. It costs £10.99 / €13.99 / $14.99 / AU$18.95 per month.

Finally, the top tier is PS Plus Premium. It gives you everything in the Extra and Essential plans, but layers on game demos, and an addition catalogue of classic games. There's also cloud streaming. It costs £13.49 / €16.99 / $17.99 per month.

In some reasons – such as Australia – PS Plus Premium is replaced with PS Plus Deluxe. This is the same as Premium without the cloud streaming. It costs AU$21.95 per month.