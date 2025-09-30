New Kindle models look killer – but you won't believe the price

Quick Summary Amazon just launched a new range of Kindle products. Those see a range of updates – but prepare yourself for the price tag.

With its annual hardware event taking place as we speak, you're likely to be seeing a lot of new Amazon products in the next few minutes. The brand is live in New York, showcasing the various goodies it has on offer across the breadth of its portfolio.

For many, the Amazon Kindle is the quintessential Amazon device. From its humble beginnings as an e-reader for book lovers, the device has morphed into more of an e-ink notepad, which even strays into tablet territory in some aspects.

Today, a new range of devices have been unveiled. That consists of three different products – the next generation of the base Kindle Scribe available with and without a front light, and the first ever colour Kindle Scribe.

The design of the new models has clearly been paramount, with a new design that is said to be more like paper than ever before. That includes an ultra-thin, ultra-light chassis, which sits just 5.4mm thick and 400g in weight.

It sounds like there has also been an update under the hood, with 40% speed boosts touted for writing and page turns. The 11-inch display is also glare-free, which mirroring the proportions of a piece of paper.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Other innovations touted include a new front light system, which uses twice as many miniaturised LEDs to offer narrower bezels and uniform lighting. The front glass has also been improved, with more friction as the pen glides across the display to mimic the feel of paper.

Elsewhere, there are a slew of software adjustments and features designed to make using the new devices even easier. That includes the ability to share notebooks with OneNote as either an image or as converted text, organise documents, notebooks and books into a single workspace, and lots more.

So, you might be wondering, what's the catch? Well, put simply – it isn't cheap! The base Kindle Scribe without a front light starts at £389.99 / US$429.99 (approx. €450 / AU$800), with the regular Kindle Scribe costing £449.99 / US$499.99 (€515 / AU$915) and the top end Kindle Scribe Colorsoft costing a whopping £649.99 / US$629.99 (€745 / AU$1,320). Make no bones about it – that's a lot of cash, and may make this one a slightly tougher pill to swallow for some potential users.