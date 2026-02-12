Is this the end of the Steam Deck? All models sold out, but there's still hope

RAM shortages might be in play here

The grim reaper comes for us all eventually, and if you were looking to buy a Steam Deck directly from Valve at any point this week, you might get the impression it's swung its scythe for the handheld gaming machine.

All models of the Steam Deck are currently out of stock on Steam in the US, which isn't an unprecedented situation but is the first time that's been true for quite a while. We actually knew to expect this in the case of LCD versions of the Deck, since Valve said in late 2025 that it was discontinuing the model in favour of the OLED variant.

Still, that OLED version is also out of stock, which means you're going to have to head to other retailers for now (unless you're here in the UK, where stock is still available) – but it might also be an indication of the market forces that have been messing up Valve's other hardware plans recently.

