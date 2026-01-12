Steam Machine pricing appears online – and looks troubling

Quick Summary A couple of Czech retailers have listed different Steam Machine models, with prices discovered in site source code. It reveals that Valve's console could start at 19,826 Czech Koruna – around £796 / $1,072 at today's exchange rate.

As we saw after the initial Nintendo Switch 2 announcement last year, some retailers have started to list the Steam Machine long before it is due for release. And there are a couple of interesting takes from their appearance.

It's far too early to know pricing or release date as yet, but that hasn't stopped one or two of them having a stab at it. Smarty.cz in the Czech Republic lists two versions of the Steam Machine (via Videocardz) and while it didn't display a price on the page, the source code revealed more.

It shows two Steam Machine models – a 512GB version and a mighty 2TB variant. Both seemingly sport the same AMD processing and RAM (16GB), and there are several other key specifications found on the site.

However, the price isn't available at first glance – it is hidden in the source code for each listing. Users delved into the code and found that Smarty predicts the 512GB version will be 19,826 Czech Koruna. That's around £710 / $955 at today's exchange rate.

The 2TB model is naturally pricier, at 22,305 CZK (£796 / $1,072), although not by as much as we'd expect.

Are the leaked Steam Machine prices accurate?

For context, retailers tend to put place holder pricing details in their systems when generating listings. There is no guarantee that these prices will be final.

And even if they do turn out to be accurate, European prices vary across regions and often don't exactly comply with those set for the UK and US. For example, the PS5 Pro costs around 20 290 CZK in the Czech Republic, which translates to £725 / $975 at current exchange rates.

It actually retails for £699.99 in the UK, $749.99 and can be found cheaper at certain retailers.

So while the Czech price leaks seem troubling, they might not indicate how much the Steam Machine will actually cost across multiple regions. And previous expert estimates of the new console starting at $699 (£520) could well be more on the money – so to speak.