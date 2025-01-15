Samsung’s 2025 soundbars include a clever convertible

Quick Summary
Samsung has announced two new soundbars for 2025, but not pricing or availability.
One is a new version of the five-star Q990D, and the other an innovative and clever compact model.
Samsung's Q Series soundbars have topped our best soundbars table for some time now, but the Korean manufacturer isn't sitting on its laurels. There are two new Q Series models for 2025.
One is an interesting upgrade to Samsung's flagship, the other an all-new design.
The new models are the HW-Q990F and the HW-QS700F. The former is an upgrade to the flagship HW-Q990D, which we gave the full five stars to in our Samsung HW-Q990D review. The latter is brand new for 2025, with some clever thinking in its design.
Both soundbars add support for the new Eclipsa Audio standard, the open source alternative to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.
Samsung HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F: key features
Let's start with the flagship. The HW-Q990F looks very much like its predecessor but has newly engineered dual active subwoofers and a new cube design that makes them half the size of the current subs. This should make them a bit less visually dominant in your front room.
The new subwoofer also has "AI-driven sound optimisation" with Dynamic Bass Control to keep the overall bass levels balanced, Samsung's impressive Q-Symphony surround optimisation, active voice analysis and amplification and better integration with Samsung's TVs. In Q-Symphony mode, the soundbar uses the TV's Neural Processing Unit to analyse and enhance dialogue.
The minimalist HW-QS700F is a compact standalone soundbar that's designed to be mounted in two ways – either on a flat surface or on a wall. And that's where the clever thinking comes in, the soundbar contains a gyroscopic sensor that can tell whether it's positioned horizontally or vertically, so tunes its audio output accordingly.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Neither pricing nor availability have been announced yet, but we'd expect the HW-Q990F to be priced similarly to the model it's succeeding. That has an RRP of £1,699 ($1,999, AU$1,995 ) but is now widely available for much less.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
-
-
Robot vacuum cleaners are growing arms and legs?! I’m scared and intrigued at the same time…
Are robot vacuums getting too out of hand?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster is drop-top perfection
Have we already found the most beautiful car of 2025?
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
New Samsung Galaxy S25 marketing images show all phones in close-up detail
New leak reveals more on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and standard models
By Rik Henderson Published
-
There's an amazing money-off deal on Samsung Galaxy S25 already
Get £50 / $50 off a new Samsung Galaxy S25 when you register your interest
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung's latest laptops changed my mind about AI – here's why
The Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360 are AI wunderkinds
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup fully revealed in press images leak – best look at the Ultra and standard models yet
Now Samsung just has to make them official
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The fourth, mystery Samsung Galaxy S25 might have been found online
Details about a slim Galaxy S25 have appeared – will it launch soon?
By Chris Hall Published
-
Qualcomm hints at major hardware shift for Samsung Galaxy S25
Does this signal the end of the Snapdragon or Exynos debate?
By Chris Hall Published
-
Samsung teases that a surprise, extra S25 could launch at Galaxy Unpacked this month
At Galaxy Unpacked, Slim could be in
By Chris Hall Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 launch date confirmed – Galaxy Unpacked invite arrives
Samsung sets the date for its biggest phone launch of the year
By Chris Hall Published