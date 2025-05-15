Wharfedale's next-gen speaker range brings upgrades across the board
The new generation EVO 5 speakers don't just look good, there are significant improvements to absolutely everything
Quick Summary
Wharfedale has upgraded its best-selling EVO mid-range speakers with improved drivers, redesigned crossovers, less resonant cabinets, and an improved version of the firm's Air Motion Transformer.
Priced from £549 per pair, they won't break the bank either.
Wharfedale has upgraded its best-selling EVO series speakers. The new EVO 5 series consists of five models: two standmount speakers (EVO 5.1 and 5.2), two floorstanders (EVO 5.3 and 5.4), and a home cinema centre speaker (EVO 5.C).
They've each been given a visual refresh on the outside, but it's what's inside that really matters here.
As before, the floor-standing speakers are three-way designs with dedicated domed mid-range drivers. In the fifth generation models the speakers are larger, enabling greater cabinet volumes, upgraded drivers and new crossovers.
Wharfedale EVO 5 speakers: key features and pricing
Each of the five EVO 5 models feature a new version of the Air Motion Transformer (AMT) originally developed for the EVO 4, which delivers lower distortion and better speed than many conventional dome tweeters.
The AMT uses a pleated diaphragm rather than a dome or cone, and that diaphragm is designed to move air more efficiently. Wharfedale says it moves four times more air than a traditional dome tweeter of the same surface area. The result is lower distortion and a faster transient response.
The AMT this time around is 10mm larger than before and features a new sound absorbing material that Wharfedale calls SilentWeave. It's a cotton/felt hybrid that sits in the cavity behind the diaphragm to reduce sound wave reflection inside the cabinet.
All the EVO 5 speakers get a new acoustic damping frame made from elastomer too, and the midrange drivers have been upgraded in the EVO 5.2, 5.3 and 5.4.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The damped fabric dome is vented into a specially shaped rear chamber that's been designed to scatter and absorb rear energy, enabling a linear response from 800Hz to 5kHz.
The bass drivers take the low-distortion motor system from Wharfedale's flagship Elysian models and combine it with a 130mm or 150mm Kevlar cone, and they also incorporate the new ResoSeal elastomer damping ring.
And there's more: you get new crossovers, cabinets made from woods of multiple densities to reduce panel resonance, improved bass reflex porting, and a hybrid metal/wood plinth.
They come in new finishes too. The walnut wood veneer is carried over from before, while the white and black finishes are now smooth matte. There's also a new matte option called Lunar Grey.
The Wharfedale EVO 5 series will be available to buy from June 2025.
The prices are:
- EVO 5.1: £549 per pair
- EVO 5.2: £749 per pair
- EVO 5.3: £1099 per pair
- EVO 5.4: £1399 per pair
- EVO 5.C: £549
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Audio-Technica's new high-end turntable is clearly class
You can see right through Audio-Technica's latest luxury turntable – and it promises crystal clear audio too
-
The boombox is back and we're off to rock the block
We Are Rewind follows up its Walkman-inspired tape deck with a blast(er) from the past