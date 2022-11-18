AndaSeat Kaiser 3 review: soft gaming chair perfection

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When you're on the hunt for the best gaming chair, it can be difficult to separate the wheat from the chuff. Fortunately, here at T3.com we've been assembling and testing the best gaming chairs for years, bringing you in-depth reviews and buying guides based on first hand experience.

When it comes to your gaming setup, getting the chair right is arguably the most important part. Sure, having the best gaming keyboard and the best gaming laptop is good for performance, while the best gaming headsets will help you to hear and be heard. But your chair can have a direct impact on your health, giving crucial support to your spine and keeping your posture good on longer gaming stints.

Modern gaming chairs come with a host of features to help with this, and the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 is no exception. There's a massive range of adjustment on offer, which enables you to tailor the chair to your body and get the optimum level of support. Let's dive in and see how it stacks up against the competition.

The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 was released on the 27th of September 2021, and is available for purchase right now. Check the widgets on this page for up-to-date pricing in your location, but as I'm writing this, the Kaiser 3 will set you back £400 / $419 / AU$679.

Check out the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 on the AndaSeat website (opens in new tab)

Check out the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

That's comparing the linen fabric model that I have for review. There's also a PVC Leather option, with prices hovering around the same area.

AndaSeat Kaiser 3 review: Package and Setup

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Future: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Future: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Future: Sam Cross)

There were no surprises on the packaging front. If you've seen the packaging from other premium gaming chairs, you'll know exactly what to expect. Everything is intelligently placed to minimise movement, with plastic coatings keeping everything safe in transit.

That being said, there was a lot of plastic in the packaging. While I get that some plastic is necessary in packaging these kinds of goods, I do think AndaSeat could lower the amount used. The turtles will thank you.

The included manual is thicker than you'd find on most phones these days. Don't panic though, it's just because AndaSeat offers instructions in a host of different languages – the actual information was no more than 5 pages long.

That brevity translates to a super simple building process. I was able to complete this on my own in less than 35 minutes – even while taking photos to document the process for you lovely folks.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Future: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Future: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Future: Sam Cross)

Everything goes together with the included hex key, so there's really no room for error. Plus, the build is broken down into really manageable small steps, which leaves no room for interpretation to ruin the end product. All of the accessories are boxed together, too, so you can't lose any parts in the packaging.

AndaSeat Kaiser 3 review: Performance and Features

In use, the Kaiser 3 is just brilliant. There's a massive range of adjustment on offer, allowing you to really tailor the experience to your body. You've got 4D armrests, which drop lower than on any other chair I've tested, and a 4-way lumbar support system which not only allows you to adjust the level of the support, but its height, too.

That is one of the best features on this chair. Recently, I tested the Noblechairs Hero ST TX, and the lumbar support was at entirely the wrong height for me. With no other adjustment on offer, I had to improvise, shoving pillows on top to try and save my spine. Having the ability to move the height of the support is a game-changer, and something I hope becomes a standard moving forward.

I have the fabric version here, and I'm very happy with it overall. It's a soft-touch fabric, with a lovely texture that is more interesting to look at than a plain block colour. It feels durable enough to withstand years of use, too.

(Image credit: Future: Sam Cross)

The armrests feature magnetic toppers, which allow you to swap them out with ease. I've seen table top attachments online too, which look fantastic, though, at the time of writing, I was unable to find any stock online.

The back is covered with a carbon fibre effect leather, which looks really nice. The AndaSeat logo and Kaiser are stitched on there too.

That's all great, but what's it like to sit on? Simply put: fantastic. You'll definitely want to spend a bit of time getting comfortable and playing with the adjustment settings on the Kaiser 3, because the results are heavenly. There's a good level of support, thanks to the more spacious seat design.

If I'm being picky, I found the seat to be a little too soft for my liking. You really do sink into it, which was great for longer sessions, but I would have preferred a little more firmness.

That softness is especially beneficial when you recline the seat. At full extension, the Kaiser 3 reclines to 165°. I could very easily have slept in that position – it was so comfy!

The whole thing feels nice and sturdy, with a steel frame and aluminium base ensuring the optimum mix of lightness and durability. One other thing I noticed is that it rolls really nicely. Moving around on laminate flooring was really smooth, and the bearings seemed to allow you to move with relatively little effort.

I spent several hours using the chair as part of this review. To test it, I used it for work, writing lots of articles, including this very review, and for occasional gaming (mostly Football Manager). Plus, having recently moved, it doubled as a makeshift sofa, getting used for extended periods in the evening while watching TV.

AndaSeat Kaiser 3 review: Verdict

This AndaSeat Kaiser 3 is top-tier gaming chair, no question about it. When we talk about gaming chairs in this price segment, it's tough not to make comparisons with the Secretlab Titan Evo. It's been the gold standard for a long time, taking three of the top five spots on our best gaming chair guide.

In the Kaiser 3, the Titan finally has a worthy opponent. They're similarly priced, with similar features, and the fact that the two are this close is a compliment all on its own.

The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 should be your pick if you want a softer seat, a larger seat, or a greater range of adjustment. On top of that, the range of colours on the leather option is more fun, with bold, block colours that you can match to your setup.