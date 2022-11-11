Noblechairs Hero ST TX review: a gaming chair classy enough for the office

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With this, the Noblechairs Hero ST TX, we got a serious contender, not just for best gaming chair, but for best office chair too. The Hero ST TX is a brilliant hybrid that looks that part during marathon gaming sessions, but is equally adept when taking work calls.

It steers clear of bright colours and bold patterns, opting for simple grey and black hues that can be dressed up or down depending on the situation. Let's take a closer look.

The Noblechairs Hero ST TX is available for purchase right now – you can pick one up through the Noblechairs website (opens in new tab). The model I'm reviewing is the Hero ST TX, which comes in an Anthracite grey fabric and will set you back £419.99 / $549 / AU$749.

The standard Hero ST comes in a high-tech faux leather finish, and will set you back slightly more. There's also a Stormtrooper edition which is every bit as awesome as it sounds.

Noblechairs Hero ST TX review: Package and Setup

The Noblechairs Hero ST TX came well packaged, with everything securely in place and protected. Instructions were printed on a single large card, and were okay, though certain images left me scratching my head.

In the end, I found myself wishing Noblechairs had included some written instructions, rather than putting everything into an array of hieroglyphics. All in all, the build took two people just over an hour, though I was stopping occasionally to document the process with images. I think it could be done quicker, and with a single person, without that.

One big plus for the Hero ST TX is that there really aren't many parts at all. Flatpack furniture can be a daunting mess of different screws that look painfully similar, but that's not the experience here. All of the screws and a hex key are included, so you wont even need any additional tools to get setup.

Noblechairs Hero ST TX review: Performance and Features

The Noblechairs Hero ST TX is packed with all the features you'd expect of a premium gaming chair. The fabric is breathable, to keep you fresh on long stints, and there are two pillows – one for your back, one for your head – included for added comfort.

There is a one-dimensional lumbar adjustment on the Hero ST TX. Clearly, the research put into making the Hero ST TX ergonomic was deemed to be enough, with Noblechairs stating that "the HERO ST brings with it optimized ergonomics, making comfort the highest priority over extended periods."

In use, I found that the lumbar support was slightly too low for me, and with no height adjustment, I couldn't make it any more comfortable. The back pillow did help somewhat, though, allowing me to spend some real time in the chair without discomfort.

4D armrests allow for a range of positional adjustment and makes it really easy to find your optimal setting. They're oversized too, adding extra support, though if I'm being honest, I didn't notice too much difference there. At full extension, there's plenty of room to cross your legs, too, if that's your thing.

The entire construction of the Hero ST TX is super high-quality. You can certainly feel where your money goes, with a robust steel frame and aluminium base. I'm confident this chair could outlive me, in fact.

The inner cushioning is made of cold foam, and is comfortable enough for extended periods. I found the base to be especially firm, though. I hoped it might just need breaking in, but after a few weeks of use, it's still more solid than I'd like. Hopefully it will wear down with more use.

It may not be my personal preference, but that firm base is undeniably good for support. I spent many hours in the chair, both gaming (mainly extended stints on Football Manager 2022 and Minecraft) and working (here at T3.com, writing all about the latest tech, style and even this very review) and I never felt fatigued by the chair. I sound a bit like Goldilocks, but a chair that is too soft can quickly become uncomfortable. This might not have been my "just right" but too hard is definitely the better side to be on.

Noblechairs Hero ST TX review: Verdict

The Noblechairs Hero ST TX is a premium gaming chair in every sense of the word. It's on the pricier side, but you get what you pay for here, with a robust construction and a well-engineered seat that will keep you comfortable no matter how long you spend in your chair. Plus, while not cheap, it's also not unreasonable when compared to other, similar gaming chairs.

Where I think this really excels is in the modern work-from-home environment. A classy grey fabric finish won't cause your colleagues to bat an eye, while the gaming credentials and svelte, modern design will fit right in while you play. The chair is very comfortable for longer sessions, offering brilliant support – and it's perfect for those who prefer a firmer seat.