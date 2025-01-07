Razer slims down its Blade 16 laptop with stunning results

Razer's lineup of Blade laptops has spent a decent while standing very near the top of the pile where stealthy gaming laptops are concerned. These sleek ultrabook-looking machines get a new king of the hill at this year's CES, though, with Razer unveiling a brand-new Blade 16.

The 2025 revision of the laptop is the thinnest yet, at just a shade under 1.5cm, which makes it up to 32% thinner than a previous-generation Blade 16. Given how already impressive those laptops were, I have to admit I'm already extremely impressed.

Thinner devices are always at their most impressive when they nonetheless make improvements, though, and Razer says the keyboard on the Blade 16 (2025) will have 50% more travel than before, making for a more satisfying typing or gaming experience. Still, keyboards are less integral for gaming than your display and specs.

The new Blade 16 boasts a QHD+ 240Hz OLED display which should have the inky blacks that OLED tech denotes, but also the capacity for incredibly high frame rates. It'll be powered by AMD from a CPU point of view, with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HZ 370 chipset available to really make it purr with potential.

This being CES, it's also going to have the option of being kitted out with Nvidia's latest top-of-the-line GPUs, which haven't actually been unveiled yet at the time of writing. That'll likely mean laptop versions of the 50-series cards, but that won't stop them from posting unbelievable benchmarks.

Finally, of course, there are two big question marks around any laptop launched at CES – when will it actually be available to buy, and how much will it cost? Razer's keeping quiet on the latter count, without a pricing structure to share yet. However, it says the Blade 16 will be available in Q1 of 2025, for those who want to circle a window in their calendars.

Razer will have plenty more to shout about at CES this year, but the rest of its launches are still under wraps for a few more hours – so be sure to keep an eye out if you're a big RGB fan.

