T3 Awards 2023: all Smart Home and Style award winners announced

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Home category is pretty expansive, from air fryers and vacuum cleaners to smart locks and electric toothbrushes. You might be surprised to see Smart Home and Style together but many of the styling and grooming products that you’ll see in this list are powered by AI and smart technology… and they’re key staples in most people’s homes.

In this announcement post, we’ll be showing you all the T3 Award winners and nominees for the Smart Home and Style sections, including products from Philips Hue, Apple, Hive, Ultion Nuki and many more. We’ve tried and tested plenty of products in the past year and the following names are the best of the best.

Congratulations to all the winners, a special nod to the Highly Commended products and a well done to the nominees, too. We’ll be announcing all of our Home, Tech and Active winners this week but if you want to know more about the nominees, take a look at the full T3 Awards 2023 shortlist .

Best Smart Speaker: Apple HomePod (2nd generation)

(Image credit: Future)

Starting off strong is the best smart speaker award winner: The Apple HomePod (2nd generation). The latest version of the Apple HomePod is musthave, especially if you’ve already bought into the Apple ecosystem. Packed full of smart features, the Apple HomePod (2nd generation) has a sleek compact design that’s easy to use by touching the unit, using voice controls or via the Home app.

Putting the smart features aside, the Apple HomePod (2nd generation) has jaw-dropping audio which enhances music, films, TV shows and podcasts. While it’s a proficient smart home hub, the audio power is worth investing in it alone. Find out all the details in our full Apple HomePod (2nd generation) review .

Highly commended:

Amazon Echo Studio (2022)

Best Smart Speaker Shortlist:

Sonos Era 300 , Amazon Echo Studio (2022), Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8.

Best Smart Security: Ultion Nuki Plus

(Image credit: Ultion Nuki)

The newest product from the Ultion and Nuki collaboration is the Ultion Nuki Plus… and it’s already taking home a T3 Award for Best Smart Security. The most innovative and premium smart lock currently on the market, the Ultion Nuki Plus provides a safer and secure way to lock your front door in a smart way.

The Ultion Nuki Plus has built-in Wi-Fi, a rechargeable USB-C battery and can be operated via keycodes, voice commands, the Nuki app, key fob, fingerprint access and a police-approved key with Apple Find My technology. With its built-in bridge, you can control the lock from your phone and it can auto-unlock as you approach the door… truly impressive. Find out all the details in our full Ultion Nuki Plus review.

Highly commended:

Arlo Pro 5 2K

Best Smart Security Shortlist:

ERA Protect Floodlight Camera, TP-Link Tapo C320WS Outdoor Security Wi-Fi Camera, Yale Floodlight Camera , Arlo Pro 5 2K.

Best Smart Lighting: Philips Hue Go Portable Table Lamp

(Image credit: Future / Mat Gallagher)

Philips Hue has already won the T3 Award for best outdoor lighting and it’s also receiving the best smart lighting award for the Philips Hue Go Portable Table Lamp. This beautifully designed compact table lamp is so much more than just a bedside light. It can be removed from the base, moved around and used just about anywhere… even outside in your garden.

The Philips Hue Go Portable Table Lamp offers plenty of power, nine different light colours and customisable shades. Unlike other smart bulbs, it looks like a traditional lamp so it fits seamlessly into all home styles and aesthetics. Find out all the details in our full Philips Hue Go Portable Table Lamp review .

Highly commended:

Yale Floodlight Camera

Best Smart Lighting Shortlist:

Nanoleaf Essentials Matter, Yale Floodlight Camera, Dyson Solarcycle.

Best Smart Energy Product: Hive Thermostat Mini

(Image credit: Hive)

Small but mighty, the Hive Thermostat Mini is packed with intuitive smart features which earns it the T3 award for the best smart energy product. A clever little gadget, the Hive Thermostat Mini allows you to control up to six heating zones around the home, set up schedules and customise everything conveniently and from any location.

With the cost of living in mind, the Hive Thermostat Mini is significantly less expensive than its siblings and it’s designed to help its users save money on their heating and energy bills. Even the most technophobic people will enjoy the Hive Thermostat Mini and find its many smart features incredibly easy to use.

Highly commended:

Netatmo Smart Thermostat

Best Smart Energy Product Shortlist:

Netatmo Smart Thermostat, Wiser Anthracite.

Best Home Networking Tech: Netgear Orbi RBK863S

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re looking for top speeds, simple set-up and a reliable connection, we have to give it to the Netgear Orbi RBK863S. This mesh Wi-Fi system has lots of connectivity options, including tri-band Wi-Fi and multiple wired Ethernet sockets, and it’s a great choice for consistent and well connected speeds.

The Netgear Orbi range is expansive and trustworthy, and the Netgear Orbi RBK863S is no exception. While the attractiveness of a Wi-Fi system probably isn’t a priority, it doesn’t hurt that the Netgear Orbi RBK863S looks surprisingly good and premium. Find out all the details in our full Netgear Orbi RBK863S review .

Highly commended:

TP-LINK DECO VOICE X20

Best Home Networking Tech Shortlist:

TP-LINK DECO VOICE X20, Huawei Wi-Fi Mesh 7 , Amazon Eero Pro 6E , Linksys Atlas Pro 6 (AX5400) .

Best Electric Toothbrush: Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9900 Prestige

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

If there’s any product that can convince manual brushers to make the switch to electric, it’s got to be the Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9900 Prestige. The best electric toothbrush on the market (and the winner of the T3 Award 2023), the Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9900 Prestige is advanced, adaptive and attractive.

Its AI-powered app is a major selling point, with its informative feedback, reports and results. The Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9900 Prestige has an all-in-one brush head that offers 5 cleaning modes that deeply cleans the teeth and gums for a fresh and hygienic look and feel. Find out all the details in our full Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9900 Prestige review .

Highly commended:

Oral-B iO10

Best Electric Toothbrush Shortlist:

Oral-B iO10, Ordo Sonic+ Toothbrush.

Best Shaver: Braun Series 9 Pro Shaver

(Image credit: T3)

Dubbed the “most innovative electric shaver on the market”, the Braun Series 9 Pro Shaver is taking home the T3 Award for best shaver. This electric shaver is super smart and designed for a power close shave that keeps irritation to a minimum. It has a similar design as other Braun shavers which is positively tried and tested, and it has a sleek easy-to-use interface.

The battery life of the Braun Series 9 Pro Shaver is long-lasting and it can be charged via the PowerCase, so you can power it up on the go. The 5-in-1 SmartCare Center also allows you to intelligently select a necessary cleaning program at the touch of a button while it charges, lubricates and dries the shaver. Find out all the details in our full Braun Series 9 Pro Shaver review .

Highly commended:

Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige

Best Shaver Shortlist:

Wahl Lifeproof Shaver , Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige.

Best Watch: Omega X Swatch Bioceramic MoonSwatch

(Image credit: Swatch)

In the past year, we have been OBSESSED with the MoonSwatch, as has the rest of the world. Swatch’s immensely popular Omega collaboration is in constant demand (despite it being difficult to buy) and its special Moonshine and Mission to Moonshine Gold editions have just made us love it more.

Highly commended:

Certina DS-2 Chronograph Automatic

Best Watch Shortlist:

Marloe Watch Company GMT, T-Race MotoGP, Certina DS-2 Chronograph Automatic, Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce.