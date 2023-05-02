Announcing the T3 Awards 2023 shortlist: who's in the running?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The T3 Awards 2023 in association with ROG Ally are here! The awards are the highlight of the calendar and are in recognition of the products that have stood out in the last 12 months and have scored highly in our reviews and buying guides. Our aim is always to provide our readers with the very best in any category and nothing does that better than the T3 Awards.

Now in 2023, we bring you a shortlist of brands, services and products that our experts truly believe help you to live smarter. The T3 Awards have now been running for over 17 years – far longer than many other sites have existed. All the products featured below have been nominated through a mix of the general public, manufacturers and PRs, but all of them have been thoroughly tested by the experts at T3.

The winners of the T3 Awards 2023 will be announced throughout the week of Monday 5 June and will appear in issue 348 of T3 magazine on sale Wednesday 8 June.

With the shortlist now in place, the judges will start their deliberations but one category will be opened up for your voting. The T3 Readers' Choice Award (opens in new tab) is now open for entries until 11:59 pm on 12 May 2023, and will be announced with the headline awards.

Our Design awards are in association with Wallpaper* (opens in new tab). These prestigious awards are given to the products that have really pushed the envelope in terms of design innovation. As well as an overall Design award, there's also a Design award for Technology, Home and Active – T3's three main pillars, so the competition is fierce.

Please note that due to product release schedules and a rush of last-minute nominations, some shortlists below can still be considered as works in progress, with more nominees to follow (though none will be removed), as we test additional products.

And the shortlist is...

Brand Of The Year: Dyson, Samsung, LG, The North Face, Apple, Nothing, Sky, Simba, Garmin.

Product Of The Year: Sky Stream, Sony PlayStation VR2, Apple Watch Ultra, Arlo Pro 5 2K, Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Bowers & Wilkins PX8, Sonos Era 300.

Readers' Choice Award: Nothing Phone 1, Sony PlayStation VR2, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Saucony Endorphin Elite, Tower 9 litre Dual Basket Digital Air Fryer, Sonos Era 300, Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Retailer Of The Year (UK): Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Argos, Net A Porter/Mr Porter, Very, Box, AO.com, Samsung.

Retailer Of The Year: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot, Abt Electronics, Adorama, B&H Photo, Target.

Sustainability Award: Ebay, Patagonia, Panda London, Apple, Timberland, Arc'teryx.

Tech Innovation Award: Sony PlayStation VR2, LG OLED G3, Dyson Purifier Hot+Cold Formaldehyde, Apple M2 Max, Apple Satellite SOS, Garmin SetIQ, Dall-E, ChatGPT.

Best 4K Monitor: Samsung Odyssey Neo G7, AOC U27P2CA, Dough Spectrum 4K 144Hz, Samsung Odyssey Ark, BenQ EX3210U Mobiuz, Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, Apple Studio Display, Asus ROG Swift OLED PG48UQ.

Best 8K TV: Samsung QN900C, Sony Z9K, LG Z3.

Best Camera: Panasonic Lumix S5 II, Sony A7 IV, Canon EOS R6 Mark II, Canon EOS R7, Nikon Z9, Nikon Z30.

Best DAC: Astell & Kern AK HC3, iFi xDSD Gryphon, Fiio K7, Periodic Audio Rhodium, iFi Go Bar.

Best Gaming Chair: SecretLab Titan Evo, BraZen Phantom Elite, Secretlab Titan Evo SoftWeave Plus, Razer Iskur, AndaSeat Kaiser 3, Boulies Master.

Best Gaming TV: Samsung QN95C, Samsung QN900C, LG OLED G3, Philips OLED 937, Sony X94K, Panasonic LZ2000.

Best Gaming Laptop: Razer Blade 14, MSI Pulse GL76, Acer Predator Triton 500, Alienware M15 R7, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

Best Gaming Headset: Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, Sony 3D Pulse Wireless Headset, Skullcandy PLYR, Asus ROG Delta S Wireless, Razer Barracuda Pro, SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless.

Best Headphones: Grado GW100x, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, Bowers & Wilkins PX8, Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2, Focal Bathys, Shure Aonic 50, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95.

Best Laptop: Apple MacBook Air (M2), Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro/M2 Max), Dell XPS 13 Plus, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, LG Gram 16, Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, HP Spectre x360 14, Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Huawei Matebook X Pro, Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED.

Best Mid-range TV: Hisense U6H, Sony X94K, Panasonic LZ980, Sony A80K, Samsung BU8500, Philips PUS8807.

Best Noise Cancelling Headphones: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, Focal Bathys, Shure Aonic 50, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), Nothing Ear (2).

Best OLED TV: LG OLED G3, Philips OLED 937, Philips OLED 907, Samsung S95C, Sony A95K, Panasonic LZ2000.

Best Phone: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Pro, OnePlus 11, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Best Portable Speaker: Edifier MP230, KEF LSX II, Devialet Mania, Audio Pro A15, Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3.

Best Soundbar or Soundbase: Sennheiser Ambeo Plus, Denon DHT-S316, Bose Smart Soundbar 600, Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre, Samsung Q990C, LG S95QR, Harman Kardon Citation Multibeam 1100.

Best TV: LG OLED G3, Philips OLED 937, Samsung S95C, Samsung QN95C, Sony A95K.

Best True Wireless Headphones: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), Bowers & Wilkins PI7 S2, Nothing Ear (2), Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2, Ultimate Ears UE Fits, Sony WF-C700N, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3.

Best Video Streaming Service: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Now, Paramount+, YouTube Premium, HBO Max

Best VPN: ExpressVPN, Surfshark, NordVPN, ProtonVPN, Private Internet Access, StrongVPN.

Best Webcam: Insta360 Link, Jabra PanaCast 20, Obsbot Tiny 4K, Logitech Brio 500, Dell Pro Webcam.

Best Wireless Speaker: Sonos Era 300, Bluesound Pulse M, Apple HomePod (2nd Gen), Sonos Era 100, Marshall Acton III.

Best Wired Headphones: Sennheiser HD 660S2, Grado GS3000x Statement, Audeze Euclid, Audio-Technica ATH-WP900, Austrian Audio Hi-X15.

Best Air Fryer: Tower 9-litre Dual Basket Digital Air Fryer, Karaca Air Pro Cook, Tower Compact air fryer, Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam.

Best Barbecue: Weber Traveler, Broil King Baron 490 IR, Napoleon TravelQ Pro285 Phantom, Weber Lumin, Ninja Woodfire, Char-Broil Smart E.

Best Blender/Mixer: Smeg BLF01 blender, NutriBullet Magic Bullet Kitchen Express, Kenwood Autograph Chef Baker, Kenwood MultiPro Go.

Best Coffee Machine: Delonghi Primadonna Soul, Philips L’OR Barista Sublime, De’Longhi La Specialista Arte, De’Longhi Magnifica Evo.

Best Cookware Brand: Ninja, De'Longhi, Smeg, Weber.

Best Duvet: Emma Cloud Duvet, Dusk Feels Like Down All Seasons Duvet, Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet, Nectar Duvet.

Best Electric Toothbrush: Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9900 Prestige, Oral-B iO10, Ordo Sonic+ Toothbrush.

Best Home Air Device: Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde, Sharp UA-HD60U-L, Blueair’s Blue 3210, Meaco MeacoDry Arete One 10L Dehumidifier/Air Purifier, Airthings ViewPlus.

Best Home Networking Tech: TP-LINK DECO VOICE X20, Netgear Orbi RBK863S, Huawei Wi-Fi Mesh 7, Amazon Eero Pro 6E, Linksys Atlas Pro 6 (AX5400).

Best Lawnmower: Kress Mission Nanon 600, Hyundai HYM480SPER, Kärcher LMO 18-33 Cordless Lawn Mower.

Best Mattress: Panda London Hybrid Bamboo mattress, Sealy Elevate Ultra Antuco mattress, Simbatex Foam mattress, Nectar Hybrid mattress.

Best Multicooker / Pressure Cooker: Ninja Speedi, Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid, ProCook's 6L Pressure Cooker.

Best Office Chair: Boulies Effectual Ergonomic Chair, NeueChair, Cherry Tree Furniture Executive Office Chair.

Best Outdoor Lighting: Philips Hue Lily, Thermacell EL55 Rechargeable Repeller + Glow Light, Atlas Solar Spotlight.

Best Oven: Smeg Gallileo, Miele H2267-1BP, Smeg Omnichef oven.

Best Pillow: Emma Premium Microfibre pillow, Panda Hybrid Bamboo pillow, Nectar Premium pillow, Levitex foam pillow.

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, Proscenic 850t Robot Vacuum, Yeedi Vac 2 Pro.

Best Shaver: Braun Series 9 Pro Shaver, Wahl Lifeproof Shaver, Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige.

Best Small Appliance Brand: Bosch, Tower, ProCook.

Best Smart Energy Product: Netatmo Smart Thermostat, Wiser Anthracite, Hive Thermostat Mini.

Best Smart Lighting: Nanoleaf Essentials Matter, Yale Floodlight Camera, Dyson Solarcycle, Philips Hue Table Lamp.

Best Smart Security: ERA Protect Floodlight Camera, TP-Link Tapo C320WS Outdoor Security Wi-Fi Camera, Yale Floodlight Camera, Arlo Pro 5 2K, Ultion Nuki.

Best Smart Speaker: Apple HomePod (2nd Gen), Sonos Era 300, Amazon Echo Studio (2022), Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8.

Best Smoker: Weber SmokeFire EPX 6, Char-Broil The Big Easy, Traeger Ironwood 650, Pit Boss Classic.

Best Vacuum Cleaner: Miele Boost CX1, Henry Quick, Tower VL100, Numatic George, Dyson Gen Detect, Proscenic P12 Cordless Vacuum.

Best Watch: Omega X Swatch Bioceramic MoonSwatch, Marloe Watch Company GMT watch, T-Race MotoGP, Certina DS-2 Chronograph Automatic, Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce.

Best Action Camera: DJI Action 3, GoPro Hero 11 Black, Insta360 X3, GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini.

Best Car: BMW iX M60, Porsche Taycan, BMW i7, VW ID. Buzz, Mercedes EQE SUV, Mercedes EQS.

Best Drone: DJI Mavic 3 Classic, DJI Mini 2 SE, Potensic Atom SE.

Best Electric Bike: Honibike UNI4, Volt Infinity, WAU X Plus, Gogoro Eeyo, Canyon Pathlite: ON 9 LTD SUV.

Best Electric Scooter: Sharp KS2, Ninebot KickScooter MAX G2, Pure Advance Flex, Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro, KugooKirin G3, Apollo City 2022 Pro.

Best Fitness Headphones: Jabra Elite 7 Active, LG Tone Free Fit UTF8, Jaybird Vista 2, Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless, Adidas RPT-02 SOL.

Best Fitness Innovation: Huawei Watch D, Tut Trainer 2.0, Withings Body Scan, Therabody SmartGoggles, Red Paddle Co MSL PACT Inflatable Paddle Board.

Best Fitness Tracker: Huawei Band 7, Huawei Watch Fit 2, OPPO Band 2, Fitbit Sense 2, Polar Ignite 3.

Best Hiking Boots: Inov-8 Roclite Pro G 400 GTX V2, Ariat Skyline Solaris Hiking Boots, Mammut Taiss Light Mid GTX, Columbia Facet 75, Adidas TERREX WMN Hiker Mid Rain.Rdy.

Best Home Gym Equipment: Wahoo Kickr Bike (V1), Technogym Bench, Ergatta Rower, Hydrow Wave, NordicTrack Vault.

Best Home Weights: Corength CrossTraining Hex Dumbbell, ONNIT Primal Kettlebell, GoRuck Sandbag 2.0, Again Faster Black Dynamic Weight Plates, Eleiko Plate Dumbbell.

Best Multisport Watch: Amazfit T-Rex 2, Coros Apex 2 Pro, Garmin Enduro 2, Apple Watch Ultra.

Best Road Bike: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 8 Di2, Pinnacle Arkose X, Boardman SLR 8.8 DISC, Ribble Endurance SL Disc, Van Rysel Road Bike NCR CF Tiagra.

Best Running Shoes: Kiprun KD900X, Inov-8 Trailfly G270 V2, The North Face Summit Vectiv 2.0 Pro, Adidas Adizero Prime X Strung, Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite, Saucony Endorphin Elite, Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2.

Best Running Watch: Apple Watch Series 8, Garmin Forerunner 255S, Garmin Forerunner 965, Kiprun GPS 500, Casio G-SQUAD GBD-H2000.

Best Smartwatch: Google Pixel Watch, Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Huawei Watch Ultimate, Withings Scanwatch Horizon.

Best Tent: The North Face Trail Lite 2-Person Tent, Coleman Castle Pines 4L BlackOut Tent, Alpkit Soloist 1-person Backpacking Tent, Vango Rome II Air 550XL Tent, Sea to Summit Ikos TR3 Tent.

Best Walking Shoes: Keen WK400 Walking Shoes, Salomon X Ultra 4 GTX, Adidas Terrex Swift R3, Timberland Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker, The North Face Vectiv Exploris II Hiking Shoes.

Best Waterproof Jacket: Klattermusen Syr Unisex Levitend Hooded Parka, Berghaus Sky Hiker Waterproof Jacket, Mammut Taiss HS Waterproof Jacket, The North Face Lightriser Futurelight Jacket, Timberland Waterproof Packable Summer Benton, Chrome Industries Storm Salute Commute Jacket, Artilect M-Intersect Doubleweave Jacket.

Best Workout Shoes: Reebok Nano X3, Lululemon Chargefeel, Nike Metcon 8, Puma Fuse 2.0, NoBull Trainer+.

Design Award, Active: Apple Watch Ultra, Eleiko Prestera Strength System, Technogym Run, HindSight Artemis V2.

Design Award, Home: Yale Linus, Weber SmokeFire EPX6 Wood Fired Pellet Grill STEALTH Edition, Weber Lumin, ghd Duet Style 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler, Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field, ghd Duet Style.

Design Award, Technology: Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre, Loewe Iconic TV, Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, Pantheone Audio Obsidian, Audio-Technica Sound Burger, Motorola Razr 2022, reMarkable 2.

Design of the Year: Loewe Iconic TV, Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre, Pantheone Audio Obsidian, Audio-Technica Sound Burger, Bang & Olufsen by Layer, Polestar 4, JBL Classic Series, Leica Cine 1 projector, BMW iVision Dee, Citroen AMI.

Congratulations to everyone who made it onto the shortlists. The winners will be announced during the week commencing Monday 6 June.