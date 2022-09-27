Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It’s not every day you come across an electric shaver that promises to be “PRACTICALLY INDESTRUCTIBLE” so we were pretty excited to try out Wahl’s appropriately named Lifeproof Shaver when it landed in the T3 HQ with these exact words emblazed on the box.

It’s a bold statement indeed, but we’re told that this is made possible thanks to some specially designed shock-proof housing that makes it robust and able to withstand pretty much anything everyday life will throw at it.

But do these claims overshadow the reason why someone would buy an electric shaver in the first place? Such as a close-ish shave with minimal effort and hardly any irritation? We’ve been using the pretty serious-looking yellow and black face tool on and off for the past few weeks to find out. Here’s what we discovered…

(Image credit: T3)

Wahl Lifeproof Shaver Review: Price And Availability

The Wahl Lifeproof Shaver hit the market in 2020 and is still available to buy now with an RRP of £66.99 (opens in new tab). However, you’re likely to pick them up a little cheaper if you shop around. It’s currently available on Amazon, for example (opens in new tab), for around a tenner cheaper, on sale for £57.50.

In the box, you’ll get the cordless shaver with a built-in, rechargeable battery, foil guard, cleaning brush, blade oil, charger and a travel bag to store it all in.

(Image credit: T3)

Wahl Lifeproof Shaver Review: Design

If there’s one thing we’d have to deduct points for when it comes to the Wahl Lifeproof Shaver, it’s aesthetics. Don’t get us wrong, there’s nothing to detest here but we do feel it’s a crying shame the device is only available in the garish yellow as pictured. We understand that this choice of finish is to demonstrate the shaver’s ruggedness, but come on Wahl! At least give us a choice and perhaps offer a more sleek black for those that prefer their grooming gadgets to have a more classic and thus stylish appearance.

Still, this is a subjective matter and not something that impacts the shaver’s brilliant build quality and performance. There are plenty of positives to list about this shaver despite its unpleasant looks. For one, it’s crafted from a hard-wearing, shock-proof housing that can withstand the rigours of everyday life, from drops onto hard floors to begin submerged under water. That’s right, this electric shaver can be dunked in up to one metre of water for up to 30 minutes and still work perfectly when rescued. And yes, this means it can be used in wet or dry environments, for example, if you like to trim your chops while in the shower.

Another nifty design detail is the Lifeproof Shaver’s pop-up precision trimmer, a separate, smaller blade situated on the back of the shaver’s body, which flips up with the tap of a button to provide quick and easy detailing. This works well and proved an ideal tool for going around hair lines or beards.

And finally, there’s a handy travel lock feature so the shaver won’t get knocked on accidentally in your bag during transportation and drain the battery. To activate this you just need to tap the hold button for 3 seconds. Design details like this show that Wahl has really put some thought into what modern users might want from a shaver today.

(Image credit: T3)

Wahl Lifeproof Shaver Review: Performance

As with all electric shavers, you won’t see the same results as you would from using a manual razor when using the Lifeproof Shaver. But that’s not the point. Every electric shaver is about sacrificing closeness for convenience and - in most cases - irritation such as razor burn and/or cuts. And if you’re considering buying the Lifeproof Shaver you’ll be pleased to hear it does a pretty good job as far as electric offerings are concerned. This is thanks to its three-cut system where the initial trimmer cuts longer hairs then a foil cuts shorter hairs followed by another foil, which removes any remaining short hairs.

The result? A pretty close shave with very little effort. This is aided by the Lifeproof Shaver’s dual floating head system, where the flex foils adjust to the contours of the face for a super smooth finish.

As with all electric shavers, the Lifeproof needs to be looked after. This means cleaning relatively often and changing the foils every year or so. Cleaning is easy, though as the foil pulls off and it is all easily rinsed under a running tap. You can help this process along by using the supplied cleaning brush to sweep away any residue or whisker dust from the cutters and foil. Job’s a good ‘un.

As for battery life, the Wahl Lifeproof Shaver gives us nothing to complain about. We found it’ll stay juiced for around 90 minutes between charges thanks to its built-in lithium-ion battery. That’s 30 three-minute shaves, or - if you’re in a bit of a rush but low on power - the device also features a handy five-minute quick charge function, meaning it will offer enough power a shave after just five minutes plugged onto the wall. A full charge takes about an hour (in case you were wondering). And even if you’re using it every day, you won’t need to do that for a month at a time.

(Image credit: T3)

Wahl Lifeproof Shaver Review: Verdict

The Wahl Lifeproof Shaver is an impressive bit of kit for the dosh. Yes, its garish design might make it look like a taser, but this is balanced out nicely by its super durable and waterproof design, which means it’ll stand the test of time. It’s also a pretty well-priced shaver considering how well it performs and how long it’ll last. All this along with excellent battery life and a nifty built-in precision trimmer means it’s hard to fault.