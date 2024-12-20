I’m a smart home expert – these are the best smart home releases from 2024

2024 has been a big year for product launches, particularly in the smart home department. Smart home and AI-powered technology has continued to grow this year, offering voice assistants and automation to a range of different products.

From huge smart displays that look like TVs to the latest smart thermostat and security camera developments, I’ve rounded up T3’s favourite smart home release from 2024, including devices from Amazon, Google, eufy, Ring and more.

Amazon Echo Show 21

(Image credit: Amazon)

Towards the end of 2024, Amazon added a new smart display to its Echo Show line. In keeping with its theme of naming the device after its inch size, the Amazon Echo Show 21 measures 21 inches, making it the biggest smart display that Amazon has ever launched. The Echo Show 21 has many of the same features as its predecessors, as well as the functionalities of the Echo Hub, so it’s more of a combination of the two. It can sit in a stand or be mounted on a wall, perfect for its entertainment features as it comes with Fire TV built-in.

eufyCam S3 Pro

(Image credit: Eufy)

The first eufy security camera to work with Apple HomeKit since 2019, the eufyCam S3 Pro is one of the best smart security camera launches of this year. It has a f/1.0 lens camera and 4K UHD resolution, which offers a 135-degree field of view and colour night vision. It’s complete with facial recognition, object detection, two-way audio and a built-in siren – what’s even better is it doesn’t even require a subscription. Read our full eufyCam S3 Pro review for more details.

Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera

(Image credit: Arlo)

The Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera is the first wired floodlight camera to hit the US market. With its built-in floodlights, the Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera offers 2000 lumens of instant light to illuminate the outside of your home for better visibility. It can also be manually adjusted to highlight different aspects of your property, and it has an integrated siren to scare off potential intruders.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024)

(Image credit: Ring)

Ring is one of the best video doorbell brands on the market, and this year, it released a new edition of its Battery Video Doorbell . The 2024 generation has many of the same features of its predecessors, but it has better audio and video quality, and head-to-toe views so you can see parcels that have been left on your doorstep. Read our full Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) review for more details.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)

(Image credit: X / @MysteryLupin)

A highly awaited launch of 2024 was the Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) . The fourth generation of the popular Nest Learning Thermostat builds off the success of the third edition, but has a new borderless glass display and rotating controls. It’s got many of the same heating and cooling features as before, and it now can work with any Matter-compatible app.

Tado X

(Image credit: Tado)

Smart thermostat brand, tado launched the new X collection in 2024 that are built on the Thread protocol and are Matter-enabled. Available in wired and wireless options and full thermostat and radiator kits, tado X has easier set-up than before and has a more stable wireless connectivity for better control over your heating.

Govee Floor Lamp Pro

(Image credit: Govee)

In the best smart light department, Govee really impressed with its new Floor Lamp Pro . The RGBP lamp became Govee’s first smart light with integrated sound, as it combined LED lighting effects with an integrated Bluetooth speaker. It stands tall, looks the part and is a welcome addition to movie nights – we gave it five stars in our Govee Floor Lamp Pro review and it even won a T3 Award.

Philips Hue Twilight

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

The Philips Hue Twilight is the first time that Philips Hue has made a dedicated wake-up light . Despite its strange design, the Philips Hue Twilight has plenty of colours and scenes to choose from, and it gradually turns on at a set time in the morning to wake you up more naturally. As it’s compatible with the Philips Hue app, the Philips Hue Twilight can easily become part of your Philips Hue eco-system. See our full Philips Hue Twilight review for more details.

Level Lock+

(Image credit: Level Home)

T3’s favourite smart lock launch of 2024 is the Level Lock+ . Marketed as the world’s smallest yet most advanced smart lock, the Level Lock+ is easy to install and can integrate with most smart home systems, as it has Matter connectivity. It also has plenty of locking and unlocking access options, including smartphone, key fobs, keypad and a physical key, too.

eufy Omni S1 Pro

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

A second mention for eufy in this list, the eufy Omni S1 Pro quickly became T3’s favourite robot vacuum cleaner of the year. Taking on a completely new design compared to eufy’s previous offerings, the Omni S1 Pro is a robot vacuum-mop hybrid that delivers impressive cleaning results and mapping. It also has automatic maintenance and a clear app, so you don’t have to worry about manually cleaning again. See our full eufy Omni S1 Pro review for more details.

Skylight Calendar Max

(Image credit: Skylight)