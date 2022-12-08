Nomos Glashütte teams up with Hodinkee for Limited Edition Club Date 38

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hodinkee has collaborated with Nomos Glashütte for a second time to launch The Nomos Club Date 38 Limited Edition Collection For Hodinkee.

The collection debuts today (December 8th) just in time for the holidays, and features four new dial colour variations of the out-of-production Club Date 38.

We love these new colourful models and if you do too you'll have to be quick, as these watches are super limited.

(Image credit: Hodinkee)

The collection, which is inspired by nature found across Hodinkee’s headquarters in New York City, is available in Sienna Yellow, Pacific Blue, Reseda Green, and Terracotta Red, and is rendered in a clean matte finish with a matching date window at six o’clock.

The large three-quarter plate that is traditional to Glashütte watchmaking is rhodium-plated before being finished with Nomos' take on ribbing and perlage.

(Image credit: Hodinkee)

The visible ratchet and crown wheels are decorated by hand with a special Glashütte sunburst finish, with the 38.5mm polished stainless-steel case coming in a perfectly round shape with smoothly integrated lugs.

Green-glowing Super-LumiNova is splashed on top of the Arabic numerals and inside of the sharp pencil-style hour and minute hand.

Scratch-proof sapphire crystals take prominent positions on the front and back side of each watch, protecting the dial and the manual-wind movement inside.

(Image credit: Hodinkee)

Now, as I mentioned at the beginning, these are very limited. Each colour variant is limited to just 75 individually numbered watches, for a total of 300 pieces across the collection.

They're sold exclusively on the Hodinkee Shop for $2,250 (approx £1,859) per watch.