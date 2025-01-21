Zenith launches two cool chronographs – I'd pick one over a Rolex Daytona!

Quick Summary
Zenith just unveiled a duo of cool chronographs as part of LVMH Watch Week.
That includes a model set with rainbow-coloured gemstones and a skeletonised version of its Defy Skyline Chronograph.
Lovers of the best watches will have a lot to enjoy this week. That's because today marks the start of LVMH Watch Week – a celebration of all things horological from fashions most notable company.
With a carefully curated selection of brands set to drop some neat new pieces over the coming days, there's never been a better time to pique your interest in watches. That's exactly what Zenith is trying to do, unveiling a new duo of chronographs at the event.
Still, these aren't your common or garden chronos of old. An event like this demands something a little more special and obscure, and the brand really hasn't disappointed, unveiling a skeletonised version of the Zenith Defy Skyline Chronograph and a rainbow variant of the Zenith Chronomaster Sport.
Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rainbow
Let's kick things off with the rainbow. There's an undeniable Rolex Daytona connection here, with the big 'R' having launched a rainbow variant of that a few years ago.
It's the perfect way to throw a fun shade of flair into your luxury watch collection, and this Zenith model is no different. A full gem-set bezel spans all the colours of the rainbow, matched to the corresponding indices on the dial.
The iconic El Primero movement can be found inside, complete with a 5Hz beat rate for ultra-smooth operation. The case and bracelet are both crafted from white gold, for an added layer of luxury.
Priced at $112,100 (approx. £91,500 / AU$180,000) this is certainly one for the deep-pocketed watch lover. If I was in the market for the similar Rolex model, I think I'd make the switch to this instead.
Zenith Defy Skyline Chronograph Skeleton
One of the hottest trends in watchmaking right now is the skeletonised dial. It's an artistry all of its own – taking a movement and stripping it back to the bare essentials.
This Zenith Defy Skyline Chronograph is the perfect watch to give that treatment to. It's bang on trend, with its sharp, angular case design and integrated bracelet.
Sitting in a 42mm steel case is the classic El Primero movement, complete with a 1/10th of a second chronograph. You'll get around 60 hours of power reserve from that one.
In the box you'll also find a second strap, with a rubber variant which matches the dial colour on offer. Priced at $15,500 (approx. £12,500 / AU$24,900) this one is certain to turn a few heads.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
