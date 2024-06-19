WiZ smart lights can now sync up to music through your Wi-Fi connection

QUICK SUMMARY WiZ has introduced a new Music Sync feature to its smart lights, allowing users will be able to set their WiZ lights to change brightness and colour alongside the rhythm of music. The feature can be accessed immediately via the WiZ app.

After expanding its LED light strip portfolio earlier this week, WiZ has now introduced a new Music Sync feature to its smart lights. Users will be able to set their WiZ lights to change brightness and colour alongside the rhythm of the music.

It's great to see the feature introduced to an affordable smart home brand, especially as Govee and Philips Hue already have a similar effect. Due to both brands being under Signify, it's not the first time WiZ and Philips Hue have shared the same feature. In fact, WiZ products became Matter-compatible before Philips Hue's did.

The feature can be accessed immediately via the WiZ app.

WiZ has also expanded its LED light strip portfolio (Image credit: WiZ / Signify)

The new Music Sync feature uses the microphone on the user's phone or tablet to detect music, followed by instructing lights to flash, brighten and change colour in sync with the rhythm. Users can select from the nine pre-designed colour palettes in the WiZ app, or even arrange for the lights cycle through the colours.

One exciting factor is that an unlimited amount of WiZ smart lights can connect to the Music Sync feature, as long as they are all connected to the same Wi-Fi network. This is particularly useful if you're looking to create an immersive cinema experience or host a house party.

