Philips Hue rumoured to launch two new 24-hour lighting effects – here's all you need to know

They could be here sooner than expected

Philips Hue app running on iPhone
(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)
Lizzie Wilmot
By
published
in News
QUICK SUMMARY

Philips Hue is rumoured to be releasing two new 24-hour lighting scenes, Golden Hours and Nature’s Colours. Both effects are apparently in beta testing, meaning they're likely to become available soon.

We've seen a series of impressive Philips Hue updates occur recently, ranging from an advanced AR app feature to four new lighting effects. Anyone would think that the smart lighting brand had reached its 2024 target already, but this latest piece of news suggests otherwise.

According to Hueblog.com, Philips Hue is working on two new 24-hour lighting scenes. They join the brand's original 24-hour effect, Natural Light, which launched in 2022 as a way for users to sync their smart lights to their circadian rhythm.

We're not entirely sure when the new scenes will arrive, especially as the below screenshot is the only available indication. However, as they're currently in beta testing, it's likely they’ll become available soon.

Philips Hue 24-hour effects

(Image credit: Hueblog.com)

The screenshot highlights the two new scenes alongside the existing Natural Light scene, individually names as Golden Hours and Nature’s Colours. According to Hueblog.com, the Golden Hours effect is similar to Natural Light, but features warmer white lighting throughout the day. The gradients included in Nature’s Colours remain unknown.

Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.

