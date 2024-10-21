Philips Hue raises the bar with second smart lighting update in a month

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has released a brand new update only a few weeks after its previous one. Version 5.28.0 mainly focuses on enhancing the effects within the app, allowing users to access an even more tailored lighting experience. Users can update or download the Philips Hue app version 5.28.0 from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Philips Hue has surprised users with two major updates within the space of a month, each bringing a host of new features to its industry leading portfolio of the best smart lights. The new update builds on the features introduced in version 5.27.0, which added a Do Not Disturb mode for sensors and cameras, as well as an augmented reality tool for iOS users.

Version 5.28.0 mainly focuses on enhancing the lighting effects, officially rolling out the new features that were teased in September. It also offers users the option to personalise their favourite effects for even more tailored lighting experiences.

Users can update or download the Philips Hue app version 5.28.0 from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

The new effects – Cosmos, Enchant, Sunbeam and Underwater – are just as immersive as their names suggest, and early feedback from users has been overwhelmingly positive. On top of this, there's a Create button that allows users to fully personalise each effect, adjusting the base colour, brightness and transition speed.

The Scattered lighting effect was once exclusive to the Philips Hue Festvia string lights, but it can now be used with all other gradient lights, including the Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp. This'll be particularly nice to use during the festive season, especially for decorations.

Lastly, the new update marks the official implementation of Dark Mode for iOS 18. The app description states that the “Hue app icon and widgets now support the Dark and Tinted features when you customise your Home Screen.”