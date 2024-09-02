Your Philips Hue lights are about to get even better with these 4 new effects

QUICK SUMMARY
Philips Hue has announced it'll soon be adding four new effects to its portfolio of smart lighting. HueBlog has stated the new effects will be called Cosmos, Enchant, Sunbeam, Underwater.
The last round of effects were announced after IFA 2023, so we're hoping to see them appear in the app towards the end of this week.
Philips Hue has announced that it'll soon roll out four brand new effects to its range of smart lights. We haven't seen any new effects since the brand exclusively introduced Prism, Glisten and Opal to the Festavia 2nd gen outdoor lights last summer, all of which are now available to most Philips Hue light sources.
HueBlog has stated that it doesn't know when the effects will appear, but the names have been released. As the last round of effects were announced after IFA 2023, we're hoping to see them appear in the app towards the end of this week. We also might see the release of a few new products, including the rumoured Philips Hue Sync Box 8K.
HueBlog has stated the new effects will be called Cosmos, Enchant, Sunbeam, Underwater. We don't know exactly what they'll look like, but it's pretty easy to take a guess. I am personally looking forward to seeing Enchant, especially as I'm a huge fan of the current Opal effect.
Take a look at the following TikTok to see it in action:
@t3dotcom ♬ Christmas Kids - Roar
To make use of the Philips Hue effects, all you have to do is select your chosen smart light in the app and click the Effect button. Not all Philips Hue lights are compatible with all effects though, so take an exploratory look to avoid disappointment.
