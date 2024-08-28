The new Philips Hue Sync Box 8K could be here a lot sooner than expected

QUICK SUMMARY After rumours of a second-generation Sync Box circulating the internet for years, the new Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K is set to arrive next month. There are a number of differences between the two versions, including an upgraded HDMI port and revised power supply unit. A price point is also yet to be determined, but it's expected to cost more than the original Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box at $249.99 £229.99/€269.99.

If you're a die hard Philips Hue fan, you'll know that the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K has been floating around the internet since the beginning of 2023. We've had numerous launches since then, including the Hue Secure security system and the brand's first-ever wake up light, but a second generation of the Play Sync Box never materialised...until now.

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K appeared at a Danish retailer on Monday, with the listing including a full product description and new marketing images. There are a number of differences between the new version and its predecessor, including an upgraded HDMI port and revised power supply unit.

The new Sync Box is rumoured to launch this September, but Philips Hue hasn't confirmed this just yet. A price point is also yet to be determined, but it's expected to cost more than the original Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box at $249.99 £229.99/€269.99.

(Image credit: Signify)

The full product description is in Danish, but the second generation of the Hue Sync Box is thought to be compatible with HDMI 2.1, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It can also connect up to four HDMI devices, including consoles, media players and streaming devices, but excluding TV apps.

Apart from the revised power supply unit, slightly different design and upgraded HDMI port, the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K does not appear to offer any other features compared to its predecessor. A Hue Bridge is needed for both generations.

To find out more about the first generation Hue Sync Box, check out what happened when I tried Philips Hue's entertainment lighting system for the first time.