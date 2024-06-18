QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has released its first-ever wake up light, the Philips Hue Twilight. It has a range of features that help support its user's sleep routine, resulting in a more restful sleep. The Philips Hue Twilight can be purchased from today for an RRP of £249.99 ($279.99) and is available in black or white.

After rumours began circulating at the end of last week, Philips Hue confirmed the launch of its first-ever wake up light. The Philips Hue Twilight is specially designed to support its user's sleep routine through the power of light, resulting in a more restful and sustained sleep.

Whilst standard wake-up automations have been included in Philips Hue's features since 2022, the Twilight has been specifically designed with the importance of sleep in mind. We wouldn't be surprised if it's positioned amongst the best wake-up lights some time soon, let alone the best Philips Hue lights.

The Philips Hue Twilight can be purchased from today for an RRP of £249.99 ($279.99) and is available in black or white.

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

The Philips Hue Twilight helps its user to maintain a regular sleep routine, fall asleep peacefully and wake up feeling fully rested. It has two individual light sources, an illumination head and a back light, designed to mimic the wide palette of colours in both morning and evening sky light.

My favourite feature has to be its one-touch sleep automation. With just a quick tap, users can prompt their bedroom lights to slowly dim until off. If you're particularly tired or can't be bothered to get out of bed, this feature will be your best friend. This is one of two buttons that can be used to control the light, as well as the Philips Hue app. Users can also schedule a wake-up automation, which gradually brightens before reaching the colours of the morning sun.

The Twilight's compact design means it can easily fit onto a bedside table, and the choice between white or black allows it to blend into most bedroom aesthetics. The front light also swivels left and right so you can aim it where you need it.

