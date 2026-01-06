Yep, your Hisense TV is now an Xbox too

Quick Summary Microsoft has announced that it will offer cloud based gaming on Hisense TVs allowing for Xbox gaming. All Hisense and V homeOS powered smart TVs are due to get the gaming upgrade later this year.

Microsoft has announced during CES 2026 that it is teaming up with Hisense to bring Xbox cloud gaming to its TVs.

Microsoft has partnered with V (aka VIDAA) to add its cloud gaming platform to Hisense and V homeOS powered Smart TVs. This will work via streaming so all the processing can happen in the cloud, allowing even a TV level processor to handle the rest.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming service is already available through select Samsung and LG Smart TVs, as well as Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K devices. It lets gamers use their Xbox Game Pass subscription to get access to a range of games, varied by subscription level. That means Ultimate, Platinum and Essential plans will all be accessible from TVs.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Titles playable on Xbox Cloud Gaming at present include Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and the game of the year at the recent Game Awards, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

And since this is all accessible via cloud gaming, it will mean you can jump between supported devices to access and play your games, continuing right from where you left off.

Microsoft also points out that if you already own games you will also have access to those. Although this is "select" games that apply to that cloud based setup, of course.

There was no mention of controls at this early stage. However, we know from previous experience that while a Bluetooth controller should suffice, the system runs best when using an official Xbox Wireless Controller. It's easy to pair one to your TV via Bluetooth.

Xbox on Hisense TV: pricing and availability

You will, of course, need a compatible Hisense TV and an Xbox controller as your basic hardware to get gaming. Then you'll need to be paying for an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Pricing is currently from £6.99 per month with a joining fee of £1, that gets you the Essential pass with up to 50 games.

Go for Premium, at £10.99 per month, and you get over 200 games, newer titles, shorter streaming wait times and more.

Or go top-end with Ultimate, at £22.99 per month, and you get over 400 games, new games on day one, support for Fortnite, EA Play and more, plus streaming at the very best quality, and more.

Microsoft has not yet announced specific launch timings other than to say "in 2026".