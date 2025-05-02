All Amazon Prime members get a new Xbox game for free, but you have to redeem it quickly

Quick Summary Amazon Prime Gaming is making 22 games free to download in May. Of those, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will be available for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, as well as PC. All the others are for PC only.

Amazon Prime Gaming is one of the best services out there. Not only is it included in a Prime subscription as a completely free perk, it regularly gives away a whole stack of games each month – which don't cost you a penny more.

Most of them are for the PC, with many running well on the likes of the Steam Deck too. However, for the last couple months, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners have been able to snag a free game, too.

Last month, Prime Gaming gave away Minecraft Legends on PC and Xbox, while the month before yielded Wolfenstein: The Old Blood. Now, in May, you can redeem another in the acclaimed FPS series, with Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus available from next week.

Launch Trailer – Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - YouTube Watch On

Set in an alternate America in the 1960s – one where the Nazi's won the second World War – the game sees the return of BJ Blazkowicz as he seeks to once again disrupt the new world order.

The game was critically acclaimed on its release in 2017, and now you can find out why when it arrives on Prime Gaming on 8 May. While it's not a new game per se, it is new to the Prime Gaming platform.

You can redeem it on Xbox and/or PC by visiting Amazon's dedicated Prime Gaming website and clicking on the Claim Game button. It'll give you a code that can be entered into a redemption box on your Xbox console's Store page or on Microsoft's redemption page online. You will need Prime membership (of course), plus a Microsoft account.

Another 21 PC games will also be available through Prime Gaming this month, including some that have been added already. It's worth remembering that all of the games – including Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – will only be available for around a month, so you'll need to redeem them quickly.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are some games still available on Prime Gaming from last month's drop.

What Amazon Prime Gaming games are available in May?

These are the games coming to Prime Gaming in May, including the dates when they will arrive. All are PC games (to be redeemed across multiple game stores), while only Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will work on Xbox too.

Available now:

Lego Star Wars – The Complete Saga

Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga

Styx: Master of Shadows

The Invisible Hand

From 8 May:

Amnesia: Rebirth

Doors – Paradox

Hypnospace Outlaw

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

From 15 May:

Endless Legend Definitive Edition

Golf with Your Friends

Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2

Mail Time

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell

From 22 May:

Chessarama

Everdream Valley

Fate

The Lost Ashford Ring

Thief 2: The Metal Age

From 29 May: