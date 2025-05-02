All Amazon Prime members get a new Xbox game for free, but you have to redeem it quickly

One of the best shooters in the last decade will be yours to keep

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
(Image credit: Bethesda)
Rik Henderson's avatar
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Amazon Prime Gaming is making 22 games free to download in May.

Of those, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will be available for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, as well as PC. All the others are for PC only.

Amazon Prime Gaming is one of the best services out there. Not only is it included in a Prime subscription as a completely free perk, it regularly gives away a whole stack of games each month – which don't cost you a penny more.

Most of them are for the PC, with many running well on the likes of the Steam Deck too. However, for the last couple months, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners have been able to snag a free game, too.

Last month, Prime Gaming gave away Minecraft Legends on PC and Xbox, while the month before yielded Wolfenstein: The Old Blood. Now, in May, you can redeem another in the acclaimed FPS series, with Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus available from next week.

Launch Trailer – Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - YouTube Launch Trailer – Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - YouTube
Watch On

Set in an alternate America in the 1960s – one where the Nazi's won the second World War – the game sees the return of BJ Blazkowicz as he seeks to once again disrupt the new world order.

The game was critically acclaimed on its release in 2017, and now you can find out why when it arrives on Prime Gaming on 8 May. While it's not a new game per se, it is new to the Prime Gaming platform.

You can redeem it on Xbox and/or PC by visiting Amazon's dedicated Prime Gaming website and clicking on the Claim Game button. It'll give you a code that can be entered into a redemption box on your Xbox console's Store page or on Microsoft's redemption page online. You will need Prime membership (of course), plus a Microsoft account.

Another 21 PC games will also be available through Prime Gaming this month, including some that have been added already. It's worth remembering that all of the games – including Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – will only be available for around a month, so you'll need to redeem them quickly.

There are some games still available on Prime Gaming from last month's drop.

What Amazon Prime Gaming games are available in May?

These are the games coming to Prime Gaming in May, including the dates when they will arrive. All are PC games (to be redeemed across multiple game stores), while only Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will work on Xbox too.

Available now:

  • Lego Star Wars – The Complete Saga
  • Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
  • Styx: Master of Shadows
  • The Invisible Hand

From 8 May:

  • Amnesia: Rebirth
  • Doors – Paradox
  • Hypnospace Outlaw
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

From 15 May:

  • Endless Legend Definitive Edition
  • Golf with Your Friends
  • Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
  • Mail Time
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell

From 22 May:

  • Chessarama
  • Everdream Valley
  • Fate
  • The Lost Ashford Ring
  • Thief 2: The Metal Age

From 29 May:

  • Liberté
  • Masterplan Tycoon
  • Samurai Bringer
  • Masterplan Tycoon
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸