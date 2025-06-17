All Amazon Prime members get a free bundle of Tomb Raider games – but you need to redeem them quickly

Quick Summary Amazon Prime Gaming has added a selection of bonus games to download for free, as part of the build up to this year's Prime Day. All Prime members can snag Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Dungeon of the Endless: Definitive Edition, Saints Row 2, Saints Row IV: Re-elected, Star Wars: Rebellion, and TOEM from today.

Amazon has announced its Prime Day sales event for 2025 and as part of the celebrations, it's added six surprise titles to its rolling lineup of free games.

All Amazon Prime members can claim them and, for me, the highlight is most certainly the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered collection. It includes Lara Croft's first three adventures in the one pack, all with enhanced graphics and quality of life improvements.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered | Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Amazon owns the Tomb Raider brand these days, so it makes sense that it's included in this great Prime Day giveaway. Also added to the selection of free games available from today are Dungeon of the Endless: Definitive Edition, Saints Row 2, Saints Row IV: Re-elected, Star Wars: Rebellion, and TOEM.

As with the vast majority of titles available to all Prime members through Prime Gaming, these are all available to download for PC. That includes many of the PC gaming handhelds on the market, such as the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go.

Some Xbox games have been given away in recent times too, but there aren't any available on the list this month.

How to redeem your free Amazon Prime games

To redeem the above games, along with all the others available on Prime Gaming today, just head to the Amazon Prime Gaming website, click on each game's redemption button and follow the instructions.

Games might need to be redeemed on different online stores, so you might be asked to create an account at GOG, Epic Games Store, etc. Just follow those instructions when they appear too.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As with all Prime Gaming offers, the latest batch of free games will only be available for a limited period. It's suggested that the bonus bundle above might only be free until Prime Day 2025 starts on 8 July (it runs through to 11 July).

Also, you will need to be a Prime member to redeem the games and take part in the Prime Day sales. However, new members can sign up for a 30-day free trial now.