Audio-Technica’s latest luxury turntable will light up your life, and your records
This strictly limited turntable is a feast for the eyes as well as the ears
Quick Summary
The Audio-Technica Hotaru turntable features magnetic suspension and integrated illumination, making for a spectacular looking player.
It's more of an art piece than an audio component, and is limited to 1,000 worldwide.
Audio-Technica has announced a limited edition luxury turntable, the Hotaru (ホタル, meaning “firefly”).
It's as much design masterclass as it is music hardware, with an unusual aesthetic and integrated lighting. And because it's an art piece, the emphasis so far is on its style rather than specifications, which are currently under wraps.
That suggests it's unlikely to appear in any guides on the best record players you can buy today – not least because it costs nearly five figures.
According to Audio-Technica, the Hotaru uses "the music itself as a design element".
It does that by synchronising the deck's internal illumination to the music, either as smooth transitions or more dynamic changes that match the musical mood.
There are 20 different colour palettes to choose from so that the visuals are in harmony with your home décor, and you can choose a static colour scheme if you prefer.
Audio-Technica Hotaru: key features, pricing and availability
The Hotaru doesn't look like an ordinary record player, and it isn't made like one either. In order to deliver the cleanest audio possible, the manufacturer has used magnets in the turntable and lower speaker sections that repel one another, which means it floats above any unwanted vibrations.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It's a fascinating design, and very reminiscent of the Brian Eno deck that U2 used as design inspiration for their stage at The Sphere. But where the Eno turntable cost around $20,000, the Hotaru is a bargain by comparison. Its RRP is $9,999 (about £7,580 / AU$15,720 before tax).
If you fancy one and have a spare $10K kicking around, you'll need to move quickly – the pre-order period is short and expires on 30 May 2025. Only 1,000 Hotaru turntables will be sold worldwide.
Successful orders will need to be paid for by August 2025, and the expected delivery date is "in or after" October 2025. You can find out more on the Hotaru product page here.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
