Sound Burger is back! Audio-Technica’s vinyl player really cuts the mustard

The iconic turntable returns with some new colours, and we're lovin' it

Sound Burger in yellow
(Image credit: Audio Technica)
Carrie Marshall
By Carrie Marshall
published

When Audio-Technica resurrected the Sound Burger last year, I got a bit excited. It's a design classic, a Walkman for vinyl LPs, and it's brilliantly named: it makes me think of eating lukewarm plastic cheeseburgers on a horrible chair at a formica table in a Wimpy, the UK's long-gone burger chain. But unlike that experience, the Sound Burger is fun. And now it's back! Again!

The 2022 reissue sold out faster than I can whip the gherkins out of a cheeseburger, so Audio-Technica is having another go: this time the colours are black, white or yellow, with the first two going on sale at the end of May 2023 and the yellow one following later in the summer. It's a gorgeous thing, and it's particularly great with coloured vinyl.

Audio-Technica Sound Burger: key features and specs

Colours aside, these are identical to the 2022 model. There's a 3.5mm headphone out as well as USB-C power and Bluetooth for your best wireless headphones or best wireless earbuds, and there's a replaceable ATN3600L cartridge and a choice of 33 and 1/3 or 45rpm. Battery life is a claimed 12 hours.

Is it as good as the very best record players? No, but all the reviews say it's surprisingly good for the money. And while I love a high-end hi-fi turntable as much as anybody else, I've yet to meet an audiophile-spec turntable that makes me smile as much as the Sound Burger does. The only reason I'm not buying this right now is because I want to wait for the yellow one.

The Sound Burger has a RRP of £199.99 and you can find out more at Audio Technica's website.

TOPICS
Audio
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com).

Latest