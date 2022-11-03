Audio Technica’s Bluetooth Sound Burger record player looks good enough to eat

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Do you remember Mister Disc? Back in the days when music was something you bought in shops and MTV played music videos, audio legends Audio Technica decided to create a version of the Sony Walkman that played vinyl records. Mister Disc, also known as the Sound Burger, was the result – and now it's back. Back! BACK!

Audio Technica is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and for a bit of fun it's decided to help mark it by re-releasing the AT-727, to give the Sound Burger its official name. But it hasn't just brought it back. It's given it year 2022 technology, so it's actually a credible piece of audio kit. Can it make the list of the best record players? Well, it might do, and here's why.

Why you'll want to buy this Burger

The 2022 version, the AT-SB2022, looks pretty much identical to the 80s original, with a rounded rectangle that houses the record player without covering the vinyl. That means it's very portable, although of course you'll need to carry your vinyl around too. You might also want to pack one of the best Bluetooth speakers so you can share the songs with others.

Specs-wise it has a 3.5mm headphone out as well as USB-C power and Bluetooth for your best wireless headphones or best wireless earbuds, and there's a replaceable ATN3600L cartridge and a choice of 33 and 1/3 or 45rpm. Battery life is a claimed 12 hours but you'll need to find somewhere to sit: vinyl and walking don't play nice together.

I love this. I'm a sucker for retro design, especially when it's brought bang up to date with today's tech, and if you're looking for a fun and funky portable record player it doesn't get much more fun or more funky than this. But if you want one you'd better move quickly: Audio Technica is only making 7,000 of them, and with a price tag of $199 (opens in new tab) they should sell fast.