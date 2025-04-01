Did Netflix just reinvent Black Mirror as a comedy series?

Bad Thoughts on Netflix
(Image credit: Netflix)
Max Freeman-Mills
By
published
in News

We're about to get a new dose of Black Mirror, one of Netflix's most popular and influential shows, but I think that an even newer trailer from the streamer might be more similar to that sci-fi series than you might expect. Tom Segura has produced a few specials for Netflix before, but now he's turning to sketch comedy.

He's got a new show called Bad Thoughts, and Netflix just confirmed that it'll be added to the platform on 13 May, in case you're a big fan. The show looks like a high-budget way to tackle the traditional sketch show format.

In fact, some of the vignettes that we get glimpses of in the first trailer, which I've embedded below, almost look like they have the same combination of darkness and cinematic lighting that makes Black Mirror stand out from the crowd.

That said, I've been quite liberally using the word "sketch" here, because Netflix isn't being super clear about the format of the show yet. It sure looks like we'll get a number of different situations to whip through, with Segura playing characters in all the ones we see.

What's less sure is how long each of these sketches will be – they could take the Black Mirror approach and basically each last for a whole episode. Equally, though, they could be more traditional and quick-fire, so we'll have to wait for more details or the show to come out before we know.

Bad Thoughts on Netflix
(Image credit: Netflix)

Either way, though, Netflix has demonstrated that the sketch format can be way more flexible than some people might have assumed. Take its hugely feted I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, which is widely viewed as a coup for Netflix in the race to be the best streaming service. While some of its sketches are really short, others last far longer, making it unpredictable and surprising for the viewer.

If Segura has taken inspiration from that show (and I sure hope he has), then it might be difficult to make predictions about the structure of Bad Thoughts – and that's a good thing! We'll doubtless find out more in the weeks before the show comes to Netflix in early May.

Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

