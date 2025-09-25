Apple's teasers for Pluribus aren't getting any longer or more detailed

Apple's keeping its cards very, very close to its chest when it comes to Pluribus, and you can understand why. When you nab the rights to Vince Gilligan's next show, you know there's a good chance it's going to become a sensation, given his history with both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and the less people know about the more you control the levels of hype.

So, that's the background that informs the release this week of another teaser for the show, one which joins previous glimpses in being almost unbelievably short and mysterious. The teaser shows us Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka, the main character of the show, looking up from out of her car at a sign on what appears to be the outskirts of Las Vegas.

The sign is vibrantly broadcasting the message "Welcome, Carol", and nothing else, and it sure looks like Carol isn't exactly thrilled to see it. She peels away from it around a corner, and that's literally all we get. The clip lasts about 15 seconds, and there's nothing else to pick up on about it.

Pluribus — Welcome, Carol | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

In fact, before writing this piece I wanted to remind myself of what's known about Pluribus, and the Wikipedia page for the project tells you everything you need to know (at the time of writing!). It's extremely bare, with only a handful of cast members confirmed and an extremely short blurb about the series' story.

All we really know is that Carol's the most miserable person on Earth, but she's the one who's going to have to save it when happiness becomes dangerous somehow. The show's been described by Apple as a sci-fi one, which fits with its enormous taste for high-concept examples of the genre, so there are a heap of possibilities for where it could go.

The other big bit of info it's that when Apple commissioned the show, it immediately greenlit two seasons, presumably based on Gilligan's track record for creating hits. So, no matter what, we know that however its first season ends, that won't be the conclusion of the story, which is always nice to know ahead of time.