Paramount Plus gets a new streaming feature for when one live feed is simply not enough

Paramount+ has added a whole new way to stream content, as it prepares to show coverage of the UEFA Champions League and other European soccer tournaments.

The streaming service has added multiview – the ability to stream up to four different feeds at once – which it'll be using for UEFA matches. It will be available from Tuesday 16 September, when the first Champions League matches of the season will kick off, and is currently exclusive to web viewing (via a browser).

This comes via Variety and sadly only applies to US subscribers, as it is part of CBS Sports' coverage for the country. UK fans will still need a TNT Sports subscription to watch all Champs League matches this year, which will continue to be exclusively streamed through Discovery+.

The multiview feature might arrive in the UK at some point in the future though, as Paramount has revealed it plans to extend its use beyond its soccer coverage – including entertainment and news programming. That'll be the case in the US too, of course.

Additional capabilities will also be added to the new feature, it's said, to make the experience "even more dynamic and personalised". Hopefully, that'll also include access through the Paramount+ apps on different platforms.

US soccer fans will also be able to watch Champions League, Europa League and Conference League matches on the CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network TV channels.

An ad-free Paramount+ Premium subscription costs $12.99 per month in the States, with UK subscribers paying £10.99 per month for 4K HDR streaming.

It has been available in the US for much longer than the UK, but the service has been gaining traction recently, with the likes of Guy Ritchie's Mobland (starring Tom Hardy) being nominated for and winning numerous awards.