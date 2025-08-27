Gemini for Android Auto gets an important update – and it's vital and scary in equal measure

Quick Summary A report suggests Gemini on Android Auto might be able to access your car's precise location for a better navigation experience. References were found in an APK breakdown of the Android Auto v15.1 beta that was released this week.

We've known for a while that Android Auto is getting the Gemini treatment. It was announced back in May during The Android Show, where Google not only revealed Android 16 but Gemini on a host of new devices, including its in-car platform.

The idea was that the update would be the "safest way to stay productive and safe while driving", Google said during the announcement. It added that it would allow users to "speak as if its someone sat next to you".

But while Gemini for Android Auto has been fully revealed already, there's talk that an extra feature might appear with the rollout which could come in handy.

What else can we expect from Gemini on Android Auto?

A report from 9to5Google claims that the Android Auto v15.1 update (which is rolling out in beta this week) contains code to suggest Gemini may be able to get access to your car's "precise location". This would no doubt help offer better navigation when you're trying to get from one place to the next, but it's also likely it could help with things like finding a nearby coffee shop or petrol station.

Both of these are of course possible through Google Maps already, but if you're using voice control, then the AI assistant knowing exactly where you are could be helpful. That's so it doesn't send you to get a flat white 300 miles in the wrong direction.

The report says that the feature appears to be an optional setting, though – perhaps negating fears from some drivers who don't want to be tracked.

It also specified that the new lines of code that were spotted in the APK were "newly added rather than being updated from any prior Assistant support".

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's also a summary in the code suggesting what the feature will be used for, with it reading "share with digital assistants for improved navigation".

At the moment, the feature isn't live in Android Auto 15.1, though nor is Gemini itself. After a couple of hints at the Pixel 10 launch event however, it's possible at least that Gemini could arrive on Android Auto before the end of the year.