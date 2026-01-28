Not all car makers are ditching CarPlay – "Whatever your digital ecosystem is as a customer, you make your choices," says Volvo boss

Quick Summary Volvo has confirmed that it will continue to offer Apple CarPlay to its customers. The news comes as some manufacturers plan to drop support for third-party in-car systems.

Talking at the launch of the new Volvo EX60, Anders Bell, Volvo's chief engineering and technology officer, confirmed that Volvo has every plan to continue to support Apple CarPlay.

"We want to integrate it to your digital life, not force you to something. So, we need to adapt to you, whatever your digital ecosystem is as a customer, you make your choices,” said Bell to The Drive.

The news will likely come as a relief for car buyers keen to stick with Apple CarPlay and have that iPhone-like experience in their car when it comes to navigation, calling, messages and entertainment.

Car makers are currently divided between those who offer a basic infotainment system, because they know customers will just use CarPlay or Android Auto, and others who want to own the system outright - like Mercedes and BMW. They believe drivers would prefer an experience better tailored to the car and the brand.

CarPlay on an Android Automotive vehicle?

The Volvo EX60 continues the brand's use of Android Automative.

Volvo was one of the first to adopt the Google in-car system, which offers a wide degree of flexibility and allows the manufacturer to heavily customise the system. However, because it's a version of Android, there's no complication when it comes to apps – a sticking point for some systems in the past.

While connecting a phone for Apple CarPlay might seem like the first thing to do, Bell went on to say that the EX60 offers "really nice integration of Apple CarPlay", but that's not the only option you have.

“If you want to run your Apple Music through Apple CarPlay, fine. If you just want to run it on the native system, there’s a dedicated app for Apple Music," he added.

One of the reasons that Apple Music is supported is because there's a full Dolby Atmos sound system available in some Volvo models and Apple Music has the best selection of spatial audio music right now.

Android Automotive is designed as a standalone Android-based operating system for cars that's distinctly different to Android Auto on your phone. While the latter runs on your handset and mirrors on the car's display, Android Automotive is built into the car.

It supports Android apps too, so there's a great deal of familiarity to it. And set up of those apps is usually just a case of scanning the QR code on first launch with your phone to sign in. The advantage is that this approach offers better integration with the car's systems and a more seamless experience.

Those using a third-party software system like CarPlay might find they have to leave it to access some functions, and there might not be full integration into things like the heads-up display or other screens. On the flipside, CarPlay and Android Auto offer familiarity.

Apple launched CarPlay Ultra in 2025, but so far the reception from manufacturers has been rather tepid, choosing to continue to offer their own experience, rather than hand over the complete visual experience to Apple.