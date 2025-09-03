Google Pixel 10a leak suggests a radically different spec sheet is coming

Quick summary The budget Google Pixel 10a is rumoured to make savings by using older hardware that could cost you in features. A spec leak suggests that this generation could use more previous gen hardware than before.

Android fans might be disappointed with the next budget option in the Pixel 10 range according to a new leak.

That comes via Mystic Leaks on Telegram, and suggests we can expect some older generation hardware on the new Pixel 10a.

Typically Google releases the "a" models as a way to get a more affordable version of the latest smartphone, while still getting all the latest software updates and long-term support.

The difference in this generation, if the rumours prove accurate, is more previous model hardware than has been included in past devices.

The leaked specs suggest that the Google Pixel 10a will come running the older Tensor G4 chip that is used in the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9a. Previously Google used the chip from the previous generation flagship phone in the new "a" series – making this the first time it ports across the lower grade chip into the newer budget model.

When it comes to storage it sounds like the 10a will feature the same UFS 3.1 older standard that's synonymous with mid-range handsets. That will mean slower read and write speeds as well as poorer power efficiency than the latest UFS 4.0 standard.

Another feature that's likely not to make an appearance is Magic Cue. This new on-device AI feature can offer contextual information during calls and chats – something 10a owners may not have access to.

There should also be a lack of telephoto camera lens meaning any optical zoom advantages you get in the Pixel 10 may not be available to Pixel 10a owners.

On a positive note, it does sound like the 10a will have a screen upgrade with higher brightness levels, hitting 2,200 nits over the Pixel 9's 2,000 nits.

Here's hoping all this means the price of the Pixel 10a is the same or lower than the Pixel 9a. So whether the Pixel 10a is going to be worth buying, or if opting for the last gen Pixel 9 works out a better option, remains to be seen.

Based on previous release schedules we could see the Google Pixel 10a arrive around March 2026.