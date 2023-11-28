Expert reveals how long your mattress could last if it's looked after properly

When it's time to re-purchase an essential, such as a new phone or car, it's often a great time to reassess the way you look after them. You may decide to buy yourself a protective case for your new phone, or purchase a wheel lock for your new car. At the end of the day, the more you look after your essentials, the longer they will last.

Another essential that's it's important to care for is a mattress. Whether you’ve just invested in one of the best mattresses on the market, or you’re looking for ways to extend the life of your current one, it's a good idea to know how to do so.

In order to find out, we spoke to the experts at M&S Home who shared their mattress care advice, making it easy to create a cosy sleep haven. The experts revealed that if this advice is followed, your mattress can remain in top condition for at least eight years. Impressive, right?

Do you need to flip mattresses to help them last longer?

Whether you need to turn your mattress depends on the type you have. In general, sprung mattresses should be rotated and turned weekly for the first three months, then once every three to four months as this helps the filling to settle. Not only that, but it means general wear and tear will be distributed across the mattress evenly.

However, memory foam mattresses are commonly designed for only one side to be slept on and, therefore should not be turned. Instead, make sure to rotate these end-to-end every few weeks to allow the mattress to wear evenly.

Do mattresses need to breathe, or should you always make your bed?

While it can be tempting to make your bed straight away, it’s recommended to let your mattress and bedding breathe in between use, as this helps to reduce the chance of dust mites.

To let the bed air, throw your duvet back for half an hour each morning so that any moisture or natural build-up of allergens disperse. It’s also recommended to change and wash your bedsheets weekly on a hot wash over 60 degrees to kill any bacteria.

How often should you give your mattress a deep clean?

We’ve all been guilty of leaving it too long, but the experts say that whilst mattress protectors and toppers help to protect your mattress from stains, they don’t prevent dust mites and other allergens. To keep your mattress fresh, clean it every six months, using the change in seasons as a simple reminder.

Use an upholstery attachment on your vacuum to go over the entire mattress, making sure to not forget the sides. Pay extra attention to the seams and use the smaller attachment to get any hidden dirt.

For any stains, it’s important to make sure you’re not soaking your mattress with water as certain mattresses, like memory foam, are not designed to get wet. Instead, use a spot-cleaning approach and blot marks with a stain-removal solution.

How important are mattress protectors?

Once you’ve cleaned your mattress, it’s important to make sure the right fittings are paired with it to keep it in good condition.

Sit a mattress protector on top of the mattress, but beneath the bed sheets, to help protect it from spills, dirt, moisture and other general wear and tear. Layer with a fitted sheet to keep dust at bay, to help keep the area clean.

It’s important to make sure to replace your mattress topper every one to two years, to help your mattress last longer.

