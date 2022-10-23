How to clean a mattress topper: your step-by-step guide

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Wondering how to clean your mattress topper? The best mattress toppers (opens in new tab) are designed to extend the lifespan of your mattress and give a cosier feel to your sleep set-up. Even if you have the best mattress (opens in new tab), a mattress topper can up its comfort and support levels, so it’s important to keep your topper in good shape by giving it a thorough clean regularly.

As mattress toppers sit between your mattress and the best sheets (opens in new tab), they come into contact with sweat, dirt and bacteria on a daily basis. But it’s rare that people remember to clean their mattress protector… if ever! So, if you’re not sure how to, we’ve put together this step-by-step guide on how to clean your mattress topper, including how often and general FAQs.

P.S. If you’re doing a full clean on your bed, check out our cleaning guides on how to clean your mattress (opens in new tab) and how to clean your mattress protector (opens in new tab). For bedding specific tips, we’ve also got how to clean your duvet (opens in new tab) and how to clean your pillow (opens in new tab).

Things to remember when cleaning a mattress topper

Before you start cleaning your mattress topper, there are a few key things to keep in mind. First, mattress toppers come in many different materials, including memory foam, springs, down, wool and synthetic stuffings. Depending on the make-up of the topper, you should stick to the cleaning guidelines for that material so you don’t damage it. Make sure you check the label and follow the instructions from the manufacturer so it lasts for longer and stays in the best condition.

Some mattress toppers can be machine washed, typically the cover of the mattress topper which can be removed and put in the best washing machine (opens in new tab). In general, the mattress topper will need to be hand washed but if your topper can be put in a machine, follow the label and put it on a wash on its own so you don’t overwork the machine.

(Image credit: Emma)

How to clean your mattress topper

As mattress toppers come into contact with your bedding, mattress and body, they catch stains like sweat or urine which can lead them to smell or stain. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to hand clean your mattress topper.

1. Strip the bed

First, strip your bed by removing the sheets and putting them on a wash. There’s no point cleaning your mattress topper if you’re going to put dirty sheets back on it! After you’ve removed the bedding, remove the topper from the mattress. This makes it easier to clean and means you can clean your mattress at the same time for extra freshness. Give your mattress topper a once over for any obvious dirt or debris before you start the next step.

2. Spot clean or remove big stains

Now, wash your mattress topper by spot cleaning it or removing bigger stains. Dab the stains with your mixture of choice (you can use laundry detergent mixed with equal parts water or prepare a vinegar solution) to remove the odour and mark. You can also spray the whole mattress topper with your cleaning solution and let it sit for a while before gently blotting out any residual liquid. For more specific cleaning solutions, Sleep Foundation (opens in new tab) has found a few you can make at home to tackle tricky stains.

3. Sprinkle with bicarbonate of soda

Next, generously sprinkle your mattress topper with bicarbonate of soda or baking soda and let it sit for several hours so it dries. This is a popular mattress trick as bicarbonate of soda is a natural way to freshen and deodorise your mattress, and soak up any excess moisture.

4. Vacuum it thoroughly

Go over your mattress topper with your vacuum to remove any lingering dirt and debris. This step can be done before you spot clean but it’s something you definitely want to do after letting the mattress dry with the bicarbonate of soda on. Finish this step by giving your topper a good shake.

5. Rotate or flip your mattress topper

Before you place it back on the mattress and cover it with sheets, rotate or flip your mattress topper. This helps prolong its lifespan and keeps it even for longer so you don’t have any dips or sagging as you sleep on it.

(Image credit: memoryfoamtalk.com)

How often should I clean my mattress topper?

To keep your mattress topper in top condition, hygienic and smelling fresh, you should clean it every two months or quarterly. While it doesn’t need to be cleaned as often as your bedding, try to clean your mattress topper at the same time as your mattress, so every few months you have a completely new and fresh bed. If any stains or spills happen to your mattress topper, clean it immediately as not only is it uncomfortable to sleep in any kind of wetness, this can damage your topper and stain it permanently.

How often should I replace my mattress topper?

The average lifespan of your mattress topper is around 3-5 years. As long as you’re taking care of your mattress topper, you should be able to use it for as long as possible but if you notice any wear and tear, you should replace it. For example, if it loses its support, shape or comfort, it’s time to get a new mattress topper.