Just in case: the best iPhone 15 cases to keep your new phone safe

The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are now available for pre-order and will be in users' hands from 22 September. If you're spending over a thousand pounds (or dollars) on a phone, you want to make sure it's well protected, and that often means buying a case.

While I've committed this year to using my iPhone 15 caseless, I know not everyone will be feeling as brave with their new devices. A phone case also allows you to add some personalisation to your phone.

So while I really do feel that the best case is no case at all, if you must wrap your phone in something, it's important to get a good one. With a phone as good-looking as the iPhone 15, it would be shameful to choose a cheap and ugly case. With that in mind, I've rounded up some of the best cases on the market.

Apple has a generous selection of colours and materials for its cases but it's also worth exploring some of the more premium third-party manufacturers. If you plan on using the wireless charging on your new phone, make sure your case is MagSafe compatible too, otherwise you'll have to take it off to charge.

Best iPhone 15 and 15 Pro cases

Apple cases

Leather cases

Non-leather cases

Native Union (Re)Classic Case Today's best Native Union (RE)CLASSIC Case (Paris) for iPhone 14 Pro and Native Union (Re)Classic Case deals $59.99 View Native Union has always produced understated and stylish accessories and it's new iPhone 15 case is no exception to that. Finished in black, Kraft and this new Slate Green it has a textured finish with subtle branding. It's made from a plant-based leather using recycled materials, so it really is as good as it looks. Casetify Bounce Case Today's best CASETiFY Ultra Bounce case for iPhone 15 Pro Max and Casetify Bounce Case deals $92 View $92 View $112 View Show More Deals Casetify's iPhone cases are completely customisable, giving you hundreds of options to choose from. If you are prone to dropping your phone, its Bounce Case is a great option as it features extra protection on the corners to cushion the blow, and offers a drop protection of up to 6.5 metres. It also has an Ultra Bounce Case for up to 10 metres but it looks far chunkier. Otterbox React Series Today's best Otterbox React Series and OtterBox React/Sleek series for Galaxy S23 Plus deals 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ $39.95 $30 View Deal ends Sun, Sep 24 $39.95 $30 View $32 View Show More Deals Otterbox is known for its hard-wearing phone cases but some models offer protection while still keeping a stylish design. One such model is the new React series for the iPhone 15. It comes in a choice of Black, Clear, Stardust (which gives a glitter finish) and this Peach Perfect. The main back is clear, allowing the original phone colour to come through and just adds an outline – so best pick a colour that complements your phone colour.