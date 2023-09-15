Just in case: the best iPhone 15 cases to keep your new phone safe

Apple cases
The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are now available for pre-order and will be in users' hands from 22 September. If you're spending over a thousand pounds (or dollars) on a phone, you want to make sure it's well protected, and that often means buying a case. 

While I've committed this year to using my iPhone 15 caseless, I know not everyone will be feeling as brave with their new devices. A phone case also allows you to add some personalisation to your phone. 

So while I really do feel that the best case is no case at all, if you must wrap your phone in something, it's important to get a good one. With a phone as good-looking as the iPhone 15, it would be shameful to choose a cheap and ugly case. With that in mind, I've rounded up some of the best cases on the market. 

Apple has a generous selection of colours and materials for its cases but it's also worth exploring some of the more premium third-party manufacturers. If you plan on using the wireless charging on your new phone, make sure your case is MagSafe compatible too, otherwise you'll have to take it off to charge. 

Best iPhone 15 and 15 Pro cases

Apple cases

iPhone 15 case
iPhone 15 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe

Apple's clear case is available for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. It has MagSafe so you can still charge wirelessly, and as it's completely clear you can still see the phone in all its glory.

iPhone 15 case
iPhone 15 Pro FineWoven Case with MagSafe

Replacing the old leather cases are these beautiful fine woven Apple cases, available for both the 15 and 15 Pro. These come in a choice of five colours (Mulberry, Evergreen, Taupe, Pacific Blue and Black) and are definitely the premium option this year. 

iPhone 15 case
iPhone 15 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe

The Silicone case is a popular choice, not just because it's a little cheaper, but because it comes in a great selection of colours. This year there are eight colours to choose from including this fetching Winter Blue and a Guava which looks like a stronger pink for those Barbie fans. 

Leather cases

Beloy iPhone 15 case
Belroy Phone Case

If you're looking for a simple and stylish leather iPhone 15 case, you can't go wrong with the Belroy case. Finished in Black, Everglade (turquoise) or this lovely Terracotta, it's a classy design that complements the iPhone perfectly – it's also MagSafe compatible. 

Mujjo iPhone 15 case
Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case

If you want your phone to take the place of your wallet, this case from Mujjo can hold 2 or 3 cards in the wallet section on the back. Despite this, it still manages to keep a slim and stylish design that works with the iPhone. The case is MagSafe compatible and is made from premium European leather. 

Torro iPhone 15 case
Torro Leather Flip Case

If you're looking for a more substantial leather case, Torro offers a range of designs, including this flip wallet case. The flip section completely protects the screen when not in use and also house two slots for bank cards. You can even personalise the case with your initials, if that's your kinda thing. 

Non-leather cases

Native Union iPhone case
Native Union (Re)Classic Case

Native Union has always produced understated and stylish accessories and it's new iPhone 15 case is no exception to that. Finished in black, Kraft and this new Slate Green it has a textured finish with subtle branding. It's made from a plant-based leather using recycled materials, so it really is as good as it looks. 

Casetify iPhone 15 bounce case
Casetify Bounce Case

Casetify's iPhone cases are completely customisable, giving you hundreds of options to choose from. If you are prone to dropping your phone, its Bounce Case is a great option as it features extra protection on the corners to cushion the blow, and offers a drop protection of up to 6.5 metres. It also has an Ultra Bounce Case for up to 10 metres but it looks far chunkier. 

Otterbox iPhone case
Otterbox React Series

Otterbox is known for its hard-wearing phone cases but some models offer protection while still keeping a stylish design. One such model is the new React series for the iPhone 15. It comes in a choice of Black, Clear, Stardust (which gives a glitter finish) and this Peach Perfect. The main back is clear, allowing the original phone colour to come through and just adds an outline – so best pick a colour that complements your phone colour. 

Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

