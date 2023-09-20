Levitex Sleep Posture Mattress review: a simple but effective way to optimise sleep

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When I met with James Leinhardt last month, Levitex founder and chief sleep posture expert, he informed me that we spend one third of our lives in bed. The statistic took me my surprise, especially as it highlighted how important it is to make sure we're sleeping correctly. Within a few minutes, I was also told that the positions I was sleeping in were doing more harm than good, and that my mattress was too soft to be getting any actual benefit from it. That's my fault for not choosing any of the mattresses in our best mattress guide.

At this point, most people would have had a breakdown, and I'd be lying if I said my heart rate didn't rapidly increase when I realised I'd been severely damaging my sleep quality without even knowing. However, James was brilliant, and told me exactly how I can fix everything, starting out with trying the Levitex Sleep Posture mattress. Unlike a lot of other mattress brands, Levitex only sells one type of mattress that's specifically designed, researched and engineered to support your sleep posture. Only having one mattress removes the faff of having to decide what model to buy or what firmness is right, which is immediately appealing to potential buyers.

Soon enough, the Levitex mattress and the Sleep Posture pillow (I'll get onto this later) arrived at my door and I was beyond excited to begin trying them out.

Levitex Sleep Posture Mattress review: price and availability

As mentioned, the Levitex Sleep Posture mattress is the only mattress that Levitex sells. It is available in four different sizes (single, double, king, super king) and can be found on their website.

A single mattress begins at £499 whereas a super king is priced at £979. It should be noted that there are also delivery costs attached, priced at £30 for UK delivery, £45 for anywhere in Europe and £60 for the rest of the world.

Levitex also offer a 44 night mattress trial to mainland UK customers, meaning if you purchase a Levitex mattress and find you don’t love it, Levitex will pick it up and refund you. However, this can only take place after an initial 30 days and it's only available to UK customers.

Levitex Sleep Posture Mattress review: unboxing

The mattress arrived in a large upright cardboard box, and I was actually pleasantly surprised at how light it was. I was also able to carry it upstairs and lay it on the bed myself. As I was going away for a few days, I unboxed it and let it be so it was able to plump up whilst I was gone. This worked perfectly and I came home to a lovely looking mattress that was ready for my duvet and pillows.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Levitex Sleep Posture Mattress review: design and features

The Levitex Sleep Posture mattress is made from 100% foam, with the base made out of 10cm of high resistance foam and the top 10cm being pure Levitex foam. Levitex foam is soft like traditional foam to provide comfort and pressure relief, yet firm enough to ensure amazing postural support. Levitex basically wanted to create something as soft as memory foam, and as firm as a sprung mattress.

In our consultation, James told me that when you optimise your sleep posture, your muscles get a chance to properly relax and recover through the night. Unlike anything that contains memory foam, the Levitex mattress helps you do this, instead of remembering your bad posture. That's why memory foam can be damaging, despite how nice it feels.

Unlike other mattresses, the Levitex mattress doesn't need to be turned or rotated as Levitex foam is designed not to sag. It also contains an inherent antimicrobial treatment called AM:PM, ultimately creating an environment where bacteria, mould and mildew cannot live.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

During our consultation, James also went through different sleeping positions. As someone who sleeps on their front regularly, I was told that this was extremely damaging to my neck and back, so this is where the Levitex Sleep Posture Pillow comes in.

James told me that I should be sleeping on a pillow that perfectly fills the space between my earlobe and the mattress, helping to keep my neck neutral and preventing any morning neck ache before it ever develops. He also recommended that I should start sleeping with a second pillow positioned between my knees and ankles, as this would help my hips remain neutral by stopping my leg from crossing over, ultimately placing me on my front again. Here's a picture of James demonstrating:

(Image credit: Levitex)

The Levitex Sleep Posture pillow is also made from Levitex foam technology. It’s designed to be both soft and firm at the same time, aiming to provide pressure relief for comfort, and resistance for support. I've tried posture pillows before but I was pleasantly surprised at the feel of this one, and how comfortable it was to sleep on. We've already given a full review of the pillow so make sure to check it out, but I'll go on to explain a little more in the next section.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Levitex Sleep Posture Mattress review: performance

In the lead up to reviewing the Levitex Sleep Posture mattress, I was experiencing neck and shoulder pain to quite a large degree. I was quite stressed at the time, dealing with a house move amongst other things, so that's what I put it down to. However, since sleeping on the mattress, I can honestly say that any pain I had before has completely disappeared.

Now, don't get me wrong, it probably took about two weeks for me to get used to it. I found it extremely hard at first, especially after sleeping on a soft mattress for so long. I never had any struggle with falling asleep on it, but I would often wake up in the night and find it difficult to doze off again as I was so aware of being uncomfortable. As the weeks went on, I gradually started noticing this less and less, and now it feels completely normal.

The design concept of the mattress is also very accurate. I've slept on memory foam mattresses before and the Levitex mattress does have a similar feel, without the sinking. This meant I found it easier to get up in the mornings than if I was sleeping on a memory foam mattress.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Unfortunately, I did struggle with the whole 'pillow between the legs' thing. I gave it a good try but found it difficult to sleep knowing it was there. Whilst I started getting better at not sleeping on my back, there were many nights where I would wake up and realise I'd flung the pillow across the room whilst sleeping.

I did find it extremely comfortable to actually sleep on it, and I also felt like it helped my neck when I was reading in bed. I therefore think this pillow strongly improved any pain I was experiencing before as well, as well as the mattress.

(Image credit: Lizzie WIlmot / T3)

Levitex Sleep Posture Mattress review: verdict

Overall, I was extremely impressed with the Levitex Sleep Posture mattress. Whilst it has a simple design and is the only mattress that Levitex sells, this actually makes it an attractive option for customers looking to improve their sleep posture. After I managed to get used to the firmness, I found that it significantly improved any neck or shoulder pain I was experiencing. It also improved my sleep, allowing me to feel rested in the mornings. The sleep consultation and advice that Levitex also provided make the experience very informative and interesting, allowing anyone to understand exactly what they need to do to optimise the way they sleep.

Levitex Sleep Posture Mattress review: alternatives to consider

The Emma NextGen Premium mattress is a great alternative if you're looking for firm support and comfort. It has improved temperature regulation as well as a hybrid mix of foam and springs that supports the body whilst keeping it sweat free. It's also priced very similarly to the Levitex mattress, coming in at £659 for a single, £959 for a double, £1,119 for a king and £1,249 for a super king.

Another alternative would be the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress. Made from quality green tea infused memory foam, it offers superior firm comfort with great edge-to-edge support and motion isolation. It's heavier than other mattresses but is priced fairly at £170 for a single, £266 for a double, £286 for a king and £394 for a super king.