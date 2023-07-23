Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review: fresh comfort and firm support

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In T3’s Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review, I got hands on with this innovative mattress to see if it’s as comfortable and supportive as it claims. Safe to say, it exceeded my expectations.

I know what you’re thinking… green tea in a mattress?! I was surprised too. However, after looking through T3’s guides to best mattress and the best memory foam mattress , I found that some mattresses, like the Panda London Hybrid Bamboo mattress , use natural ingredients to improve the comfort levels of its foam while also keeping it hygienic and hypoallergenic.

With this in mind, this is what happened when I tried out the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress.

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review: Unboxing

The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress arrived vacuum packed in a box, similar to how most bed in a box mattresses are delivered. I received the mattress in a double which measures 190 x 135 cm and has a depth of around 20.3 cm. Depending on the amount of thickness you like, you can choose between 20.3cm or 25.5cm.

The only negative I have about the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress is that it was quite heavy to get into place. When it was sealed in the box, I found this relatively easy to move around but once it was unrolled, getting it onto the bed base was quite heavy. Luckily, I only had to do that once so it’s not a huge dealbreaker, but it’s worth keeping in mind.

(Image credit: Zinus)

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review: Design

The most exciting feature if the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress is its natural materials. The memory foam features antioxidant rich green tea and ActivCharcoal microparticles that are designed to block odours and moisture. Green tea is an all-natural and safe ingredient which helps your mattress stay fresh and makes the memory foam feel extra soft and plush.

Made of high quality material, the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress has a 7 zoned support system. These different zones are constructed of conforming memory foam, soft and breathable comfort foam and a durable high density base. With a focus on pressure relief, the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress has a Z:Base foam layer that cradles the body and minimises aches and pains. The foam is CERTIPUR-US certified and the layers work together for comfortable yet firm support.

(Image credit: Zinus)

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review: Comfort

Before trying the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress, I researched it and everything I read stated that the mattress should be relatively soft. But when I started sleeping on it, I found that the mattress was much firmer than I’d anticipated. Having said that, the level of firmness is definitely not a bad thing and I found it incredibly comfortable. With its multiple layers of foam, I did feel my body sink into it but it wasn’t too stuffy or overwhelming like you get with some memory foams. The foam definitely cradled and conformed nicely, but I still felt supported.

Zinus states that the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress minimises aches and pains, so I was intrigued to see if it lives up to its promise. My previous mattress was causing a bit of hip pain and since using the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress, I’ve found that that pain is completely gone now, so it gets top marks on that front. I also found that as my partner and I moved around in the night, neither of us were disturbed by the other and the mattress didn’t shift underneath us either. I also never felt like I was sloping off the side, so I’d say that the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress offers premium motion isolation and edge support.

The one thing I’m still unsure about is its temperature regulation. I tried the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress during the summer heatwaves and found that I was no more sweaty than normal, but time will tell if that’s because of the mattress. However, as an overly sweaty sleeper, I feel confident that the green tea-infusion will wick away moisture and leave the mattress smelling fresh.

(Image credit: Zinus)

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review: Pricing

Before I get down to the pricing, it’s worth noting that you can’t buy the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress directly from Zinus in the UK. While you can view it on the Zinus website, you’ll have to go directly to Amazon or The Range to buy it. This isn’t the case for US customers as you can buy the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress directly on the Zinus US website .

For the UK, the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress is £170 for a single, £266 for a double, £286 for a king and £394 for a double. If you’re based in the US, the Twin is $123, the Full is $229, the Queen is $239 and the King is $279. Zinus also offers a 10 year guarantee. Compared to other memory foam mattresses, the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress is incredibly affordable and high quality.

(Image credit: Zinus)

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review: Verdict

The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress wins top points for its comfort, support and motion isolation. I was incredibly impressed by how my aches and pains melted away after sleeping on it and haven't come back since. The use of green tea is innovative and while I don’t know how much it contributes to the mattress’ support, it definitely keeps the mattress smelling fresh. While it might be a little firm and heavy to move for some people, and I can’t completely vouch for how well it does with heat, the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress is great for those who want premium comfort on a budget.

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review: Alternatives to consider

The best alternative to the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress is the Eve Original . Both mattresses have a similar firmness level, isolates motion and are reasonably priced. Although Eve briefly went into administration last year, the brand is back and is offering big deals on its mattresses so it’s worth checking out.