3 best Prime Day retro gaming deals – enjoy the classics for a lot less

The 2025 Amazon Prime Day has kicked off and that means bargains across the board – including in gaming.

And it's during these big sales periods that I particularly look out for bargains on retro gaming gear, being something of an enthusiast and collector. So while browsing the latest sale (which runs through to 11 July), I just so happened to find a trio of deals that are incredibly attractive.

These console, controller and handheld deals are well worth considering if you love retro games like myself. I'm tempted myself by one of them (the G350 handheld), while I already own both of the others and can personally vouch for them.

So check them out – you can't go wrong at these prices.

Save 61% Atari 2600 Plus: was £99.99 now £38.88 at Amazon Built to work exactly like the 70s/80s Atari 2600 (or VCS, as it was otherwise called), this retro reissue even plays the original cartridges for an authentic experience. However, everything's upgraded to play through HDMI on a modern TV.

Save 15% 8BitDo SN30 Pro Bluetooth Controller: was £39.99 now £33.99 at Amazon Styled to look like a SNES controller from the 90s, but with additional buttons and Hall Effect thumbsticks, the SN30 Pro is the joypad I use when playing emulated games on a PC and my Self-built Raspberry Pi console. As well as work well, it really feels the part. I particularly like the transparent green one, which gives off an original Xbox vibe – however, other colours are available in the sale too.

Save 31% BattleXP G350 Retro Handheld: was £69.99 now £48.38 at Amazon Coming preloaded with more than 4,000 classic games, the BattleXP G350 is a remarkably capable retro handheld for its sub-£50 price point. It runs on the RK3326 chipset which can play original PlayStation games without much trouble, and the 3.5-inch IPS display is as good as handhelds almost double the price.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

Now that Prime Day has kicked off fully, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best deals (including most of those above).

However, you'll also get free shipping – even same or next-day on a couple of them. And there are numerous other benefits attached to Prime too, including Prime Video membership and Prime Gaming, giving you a mighty handful of free PC games each and every month.

You can even sign up for a month's free trial of Prime if you've not been a member before, then cancel before the first payment is taken if you don't want to continue. You can't say fairer than that.